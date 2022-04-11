✕ Close Russian sanctions 'will bite' but take time to 'feed through the financial system', says minister

Russian rocket have hit and destroyed Dnipro airport in the east of Ukraine, Ukrainian officials have confirmed.

Rockets fired into Ukraine’s Luhansk and Dnipro regions on Sunday completely destroyed an airport and have potentially left casualties.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that Russia’s aggression was a “catastrophe” not just limited to Ukraine, suggesting that the whole of Europe was a target.

Meanwhile, the death toll from a missile strike on the train station in Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine, earlier this week has risen by five to 57 people. Earlier, the death toll stood at 52 – including five children.

This was announced by Donetsk region governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. Mr Kyrylenko said 109 people were wounded in the attack on the station, which was launched while they sought to flee the city.

Ukraine said Russia was responsible for the attack. Moscow has denied responsibility, saying the missile was Ukrainian.