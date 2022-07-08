✕ Close Putin declares victory in Luhansk region after fall of Lysychansk

Vladimir Putin said that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had barely gotten started and dared the West to try to defeat it on the battlefield.

Four months after launching the invasion, the Russian president said that Moscow was still open to the idea of peace talks but warned that they would get more difficult the longer the war goes on.

Speaking at a meeting with leaders of the Kremlin-controlled parliament, he said: “Today we hear that they want to defeat us on the battlefield. What can you say, let them try.

“We have heard many times that the West wants to fight us to the last Ukrainian. This is a tragedy for the Ukrainian people, but it seems that everything is heading towards this.

“Everyone should know that, by and large, we haven’t started anything yet in earnest.

“At the same time, we don’t reject peace talks. But those who reject them should know that the further it goes, the harder it will be for them to negotiate with us.”

Since invading Ukraine on 24 February, Russian forces have captured large swathes of the country, including the eastern region of Luhansk last Sunday.