Ukraine news - live: Putin warns Russian invasion has only just begun
The Russian president urged the West to ‘try defeat’ his troops ‘on the battlefield’
Vladimir Putin said that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had barely gotten started and dared the West to try to defeat it on the battlefield.
Four months after launching the invasion, the Russian president said that Moscow was still open to the idea of peace talks but warned that they would get more difficult the longer the war goes on.
Speaking at a meeting with leaders of the Kremlin-controlled parliament, he said: “Today we hear that they want to defeat us on the battlefield. What can you say, let them try.
“We have heard many times that the West wants to fight us to the last Ukrainian. This is a tragedy for the Ukrainian people, but it seems that everything is heading towards this.
“Everyone should know that, by and large, we haven’t started anything yet in earnest.
“At the same time, we don’t reject peace talks. But those who reject them should know that the further it goes, the harder it will be for them to negotiate with us.”
Since invading Ukraine on 24 February, Russian forces have captured large swathes of the country, including the eastern region of Luhansk last Sunday.
Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukrainians feel 'personal gratitude' towards Boris Johnson
The decision by Boris Johnson to resign as prime minister became the main talking point in Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday, adding that he spoke with the outgoing British PM and thanked him for his support during the course of war.
“Britain’s role in protecting freedom is truly global. And although this is a reflection of the position of British society, the leadership and charisma of the state leader are always of special importance. Especially at such a time - the time of Russia’s full-scale anti-European war, which started its attack on Europe precisely from our state,” Mr Zelensky said, adding that it is not “surprising that Ukrainians feel personal gratitude” towards Mr Johnson.
He recounted all the assistance received from Britain and said that Ukraine received stinger air defence systems, NLAW anti-tank systems, artillery, ammunition, armoured vehicles and many other things.
“Substantial political support, strong sanctions against Russia, financial assistance to our state - more than two billion pounds have been allocated for security and defence needs alone since 24 February,” he said.
He added that “Great Britain’s support for Ukraine should not change, no matter what happens in London’s power circles”.
Chants of ‘why don’t you stop the war’ heard at G20 summit
Shouts of “When will you stop the war” and “Why don’t you stop the war” were heard on Friday at the G20 summit when Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov was seen shaking hands with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi.
The summit will continue on Friday as foreign ministers from the group will meet and participate alongside Moscow’s top diplomat amid the backdrop of the war and its impact on the global economy.
Ms Marsudi said that she was informed by the G7 nations that they would not attend Thursday’s welcome dinner, because Mr Lavrov was in attendance.
“It is our responsibility to end the war sooner than later and settle our differences at the negotiating table, not at the battlefield,” she said on Friday at the opening of talks.
Ukraine raises flag on recaptured island, loses key supporter in Boris Johnson
Ukrainian forces raised their national flag on a recaptured Black Sea island on Thursday in a defiant act against Moscow, but Kyiv lost one of its main international supporters after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would step down.
Russian forces also shelled potential conquests in eastern Ukraine ahead of an expected new offensive.
Moscow did not conceal its delight at the political demise of Johnson, a leader whom it has long criticised for arming Kyiv so energetically.
"The moral of the story is: do not seek to destroy Russia," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. "Russia cannot be destroyed. You can break your teeth on it - and then choke on them."
Johnson said Britain's support for Ukraine would continue regardless but his resignation comes at a time of domestic turmoil in some other European countries that support Kyiv amid doubts about their staying power for what has become a protracted conflict.
In a phone call, Johnson promised Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that he will continue to work with partners to end the grain blockade in the coming weeks, and told him "You're a hero, everybody loves you," a spokesman for Johnson said.
Moscow was fast to respond to Ukraine's defiant flag-raising ceremony on Snake Island, located about 140 km (90 miles) south of the Ukrainian port of Odesa.
Its warplanes struck the strategic island shortly afterwards and destroyed part of the Ukrainian detachment there, it said.
Russia abandoned the island at the end of June in what it said was a gesture of goodwill - a victory for Ukraine that Kyiv hoped could loosen Moscow's blockade of Ukrainian ports.
Images released by Ukraine on Thursday showed three Ukrainian soldiers raising the blue and yellow national flag on a patch of ground next to the remains of a flattened building.
Andriy Yermak, the Ukrainian president's chief of staff, suggested the moment was one that would be repeated across Ukraine in the coming months.
Removed from warzone, a Ukrainian circus troupe delights in France
Inside a packed circus tent in central France's Loire valley, Ukrainian acrobat Anastasiia Mazur delights the crowd with her balletic routine from a suspended ring.
Mazur, 31, fled her homeland weeks after Russia invaded, one of nearly a dozen acrobats, clowns, jugglers and contortionists who responded to a French theatre director's offer of refuge and the chance to put on a show to raise awareness of the war.
"I'm here and my family is in Germany," Mazur said in an interview in between rehearsals. "The war doesn't stop and we want more people to know about it. I hope it will end soon."
The newly formed troupe has called itself 'zirka!', meaning star in Ukrainian. Some left loved ones behind in Ukraine, others arrived with their children and belongings they could carry.
The show is an exhibition of hope and freedom, its organisers say. In some acts, the performers wear military-style camouflage fatigues and drape themselves in their national flag.
"The show is about telling what is currently happening in Ukraine in a light-hearted manner," said stage director Gerard Fasoli. "The audience can make up their own version of the story from what we give them."
Vyacheslav Iroshnikov said he had agonised over leaving his country in the face of Russian aggression. In the end he and his companion, a fellow circus performer, fled with his two children.
ICYMI: Ukrainian MP calls on Boris Johnson successor to ‘do more’ for Kyiv in war against Russia
A prominent Ukrainian opposition MP has called on the next UK prime minister to “do more” for Kyiv than Boris Johnson, as the British leader’s premiership looked close to ending in disgrace and the appointment of a new PM imminent.
Mr Johnson has been a vocal ally of Ukraine since its invasion by Russia in February and has visited President Zelensky in Kyiv on two occasions. His last visit came in June when he pledged British training for Ukrainian forces.
Our international correspondent Bel Trew has the full story:
Ukrainian MP calls on Boris Johnson successor to ‘do more’ for Kyiv
Lesia Vasylenko said the British PM had set a ‘high benchmark’ but support from London was more vital than ever for Ukraine’s war against Russia
Russia joins G20 meeting overshadowed by Ukraine conflict
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will have his first close encounter with the fiercest critics of his country’s invasion of Ukraine at a G20 gathering in Indonesia that was getting under way on Thursday with the war all but certain to dominate discussions.
A closed-door foreign minister’s meeting on Friday will be the first time Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top diplomat Lavrov will come face-to-face with the most vocal opponents of the invasion of Ukraine in February, which Moscow has called a “special military operation”.
Lavrov planned to meet some of his counterparts on the sidelines of the summit, Russian news agency TASS reported, but ministers including Germany’s Annalena Baerbock and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken have ruled out separate meetings with him.
Underlining tensions in the buildup to the meeting, Retno Marsudi, Indonesia’s foreign minister, said G7 counterparts had informed her they could not attend Thursday’s reception ceremony, decisions that the host nation understood and respected. It was not immediately clear if Lavrov attended.
“We’re talking about trying to create a comfortable situation for all,” Retno told reporters.
“I understand your position. Because once again, everyone has to feel comfortable to attend.”
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said her country and like-minded nations would use the G20 meeting to highlight the impact of the war.
“We will be making very clear collectively our views about Russia’s position and Russia’s behaviour,” she said.
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, however, may leave early: the BBC reported she planned to return to London amid the political drama around Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s resignation.
Lithuania crowdfunding secures combat drone for Ukraine
Lithuania will present a combat drone to Ukraine after a private crowdfunding campaign among ordinary residents raised nearly six million euros (£5 million) for the purpose within days.
The campaign's success inspired Turkey's Baykar defence company, which makes the Bayraktar TB2 drone, to provide it free of cost.
Some of the money raised in Lithuania was used to arm the drone, and the rest would be funnelled to Ukraine to address "critical needs", the Lithuanian government said.
Lithuanian defence minister Arvydas Anusauskas presented the drone, which arrived in the country earlier this week, to the public at a local air base.
"One weapon won't win a war but symbols are extremely important in any war," he told public broadcaster LRT on Wednesday.
It would be handed over to Ukraine in the coming days.
The crowdfunding initiative was launched at the end of May with a target amount of five million euros (£4 million), which it reached in days as thousands of citizens chipped in.
Poland and Lithuania leaders meet troops at Nato bottleneck
The presidents of Nato members Poland and Lithuania voiced confidence Thursday that allied troops can fully safeguard a strategically vital corridor, which links their countries, between Russian ally Belarus and a Russian Baltic Sea exclave.
Concern over Nato’s ability to defend the so called Suwalki Gap, a 43-mile wedge joining Poland and Lithuania, has rocketed since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February.
The bottleneck separates Belarus from the Kaliningrad exclave, where Russia’s Baltic Fleet - and nuclear-capable missiles - are based.
President Andrzej Duda of Poland and Lithuania’s President Gitanas Nauseda visited the sparsely populated area Thursday and met with Nato troops on the Polish and the Lithuanian side.
“This is a very sensitive area and the eyes of an aggressor could potentially be directed here,” Nauseda said in Szypliszki, on the Polish side.
The corridor links Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia — all former Soviet republics bordering Russia — to Poland and other Nato members.
“We have decided to come to this place ... to show that it is safe ... just because of what you can see here today: the daily, calm but full of vigilance service of the Polish, Lithuanian and other Nato troops,” Poland’s Duda said.
Russia's war in Ukraine to overshadow G20 talks in Bali
Foreign ministers from the Group of 20 leading rich and developing nations are gathering in Indonesia’s resort island of Bali for talks bound to be dominated by the conflict in Ukraine despite an agenda focused on global cooperation and food and energy security.
The one-day gathering will take place on Friday on the mostly Hindu “island of the gods” in the majority Muslim archipelago nation.
Underscoring the backdrop of tensions hanging over the meeting, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov stopped in various Asian capitals on their way to Bali, drumming up support and fortifying their ties in the region ahead of the talks.
Read more on this story here:
Russia's war in Ukraine to overshadow G20 talks in Bali
Foreign ministers from the Group of 20 leading rich and developing nations are gathering in Indonesia’s resort island of Bali for talks bound to be dominated by the conflict in Ukraine despite an agenda focused on global cooperation and food and energy security
Russia’s delight at fall of ‘stupid clown’ Boris Johnson
Russian officials reacted with glee at the fall of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who resigned on Thursday.
Following an extraordinary 24 hours in British politics, when the scandal-ridden PM faced more than 40 ministerial resignations from his government and widespread calls to end his premiership, the joy in Moscow at Mr Johnson’s demise was unchecked.
Our foreign editor David Harding has more details:
Russia’s delight at fall of ‘stupid clown’ Boris Johnson
‘The moral of the story is: do not seek to destroy Russia,’ says one official
