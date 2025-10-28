Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British couple detained in Iran have told their family that their last hearing “had not gone well” and they are now expecting a verdict rather than another court appearance.

Lindsay and Craig Foreman, from East Sussex, were taken into custody in January while on a motorcycle tour around the world.

The couple were later charged with espionage. They deny the allegations.

Lindsay’s son Joe Bennett said he had recently spoken to his mother for the second time since she was detained, after she was permitted a 20-minute call from prison on Thursday.

open image in gallery Lindsay and Craig Foreman were on a motorcycle tour around the world when taken into custody ( Family handout/PA )

Mr Bennett said: “There was very little my mother could say. Her spirits were low.

“She told me that a further recent court appearance last week had not gone well.

“We had been told to expect a verdict rather than another appearance.

“I don’t know exactly what that means, but I could feel she’s losing hope.”

The detained couple’s family met Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper earlier this month, but Mr Bennett described the approach of the UK government as “deeply concerning”.

He said: “Right now, it feels like each side is waiting for the other to move first.

open image in gallery Mr Bennett said the approach of the UK government was “deeply concerning” ( Family handout/PA )

“The British are waiting for a sentence before acting. The Iranians are deciding what sentence to hand down.

“And in the middle of this diplomatic stalemate are my parents, innocent people caught between two systems moving too slowly.”

Mr Bennett added: “It’s been 10 months.

“It feels like living a nightmare, one we can’t wake from.

“The horizon for their freedom feels hard to see, but with public support, I still believe we can get there.”

The Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) warns all British and British-Iranian nationals not to travel to Iran because of a “significant risk of arrest, questioning or detention”.

The FCDO has been approached for comment.