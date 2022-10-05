For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A group of prominent French actors, singers and other women in the public eye, have joined together to make a video of them cutting their hair in support of women in Iran.

Among the group are Oscar-winning actors Marion Cotillard and Juliette Binoche, as well as Isabelle Adjani, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Jane Birkin and Muriel Robin.

The montage was created to show support for Iranian women who have been protesting since 16 September, following the death of Mahsa Amini.

The 22-year-old Ms Amini died in custody on 13 September, after she was arrested for apparently wearing her hijab in the wrong way.

Her death has sparked a wave of protests across Iran, with women taking to the streets, burning their hijabs and cutting their hair in defiance.

The video starts with French actor Juliette Binoche cutting a sizable chunk of her hair with a pair of scissors, before brandishing it to the camera, whilst saying “for freedom”.

The clip continues with numerous other famous French women cutting snippets from their hair, whilst staring into the camera.

(AFP/Getty)

Gainsbourg was filmed cutting the hair of her mother, Birkin.

It reads: “Masha Amini was a young 22-year-old woman. On 13 September, she was arrested and abused by the moral police until she died.

“The only thing that she was guilty of was wearing a veil in an inappropriate way. She died because she showed a few strands of hair.

The clip continues: “Since Masha’s death, Iranians, led by the women, have risked their lives in protest.”

At least 133 people have died since the anti-hijab protests began, according to a rights organisation.

A Swedish member of the European Parliament also cut off her hair during a speech in the EU assembly in solidarity with the anti-government demonstrations.

“Until Iran is free, our fury will be bigger than the oppressors. Until the women of Iran are free we are going to stand with you,” Iraqi-born Abir Al-Sahlani told the parliament in Strasbourg.

France Iran Protests (AP)

Meanwhile, British singer Tom Odell’s 2013 hit, “Another Love”, is being used by Iranian women to soundtrack their protest videos.

Mr Odell responded to the videos, saying: “I’m shocked by the events taking place in Iran.

“I’m sending love and thoughts to those incredibly brave people standing up for human rights and standing up for women.”