A Swedish politician cut off her hair during a European Parliament debate to show solidarity with anti-government demonstrations in Iran.

Iraqi-born member of the European Parliament Abir Al-Sahlani took to the lectern during a debate on the repression of women's rights protesters in Iran.

"Until the women of Iran are free, we are going to stand with you" she said, before taking out scissors and cutting off her ponytail.

Protests erupted in Iran after a young Iranian woman named Mahsa Amini died in Tehran after being arrested and allegedly beaten by Iran’s “morality” police for donning a bad hijab”. Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here