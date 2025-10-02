Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Greta Thunberg and hundreds of other activists onboard the Gaza aid flotilla face deportation from Israel after their boats were intercepted by the Israeli military overnight.

Israeli forces commandeered the flotilla of around 40 boats carrying aid and hundreds of activists to the war-ravaged strip, triggering international protests on Thursday.

"All the passengers are safe and in good health. They are making their way safely to Israel, from where they will be deported to Europe,” the Israeli foreign ministry said in a post on X.

open image in gallery Israel's Foreign Ministry posted footage of Greta Thunberg on social media after the aid vessel was intercepted ( Israel Foreign Ministry )

Footage shows passengers onboard the boats huddled together in life vests with their hands in the air, after Israeli soldiers boarded the boats on Wednesday night.

The Israeli foreign ministry released a video of Ms Thunberg sitting on the deck of a boat surrounded by soldiers.

The vessels were expected to be taken to the Israeli port of Ashdod, with the activists set to be deported from the country.

The flotilla set sail in late August, transporting medicine and food to Gaza with more than 500 activists including parliamentarians, lawyers and activists. It's the highest-profile symbol of opposition to Israel's blockade of Gaza.

One vessel is still sailing, the foreign ministry said, adding that “its attempt to enter an active combat zone and breach the blockade will also be prevented”.

open image in gallery The flotilla set sail in August to deliver aid to war-torn Gaza

Footage sent to The Independent on Wednesday night appeared to show Israeli forces firing a water cannon at one of the vessels, demanding that the boat’s engine be cut off as it continued sailing towards Gaza. This particularly boat, the All In, is one of those which was intercepted.

Ms Thunberg and 11 other activists were detained by Israeli forces during a similar attempt to breach the blockade in June. Four, including Ms Thunberg, were deported the next day, while the remaining eight stayed in detention as they contested their deportation.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry had said it planned to show the activists footage of the 7 October attacks, but it is unclear whether this took place.

On that boat was British-Polish activist Ewa Jasiewicz, who called on UK prime minister Sir Keir Starmer to offer diplomatic protection to the several Britons onboard the flotilla.

open image in gallery Ms Thunberg’s flotilla was previously intercepted in June ( Israel Foreign Ministry )

The UK Foreign Office said in a statement on Thursday that it is “very concerned about the situation with the Sumud Flotilla”.

It added: “We have been in contact with the Israeli authorities to make clear we expect the situation to be resolved safely.

“We are in touch with the families of a number of British nationals involved.”

In a statement, Hamas expressed support for the activists and called Israel's interception of the flotilla a "criminal act", calling for public protests to condemn Israel.

The boats were about 70 nautical miles off Gaza when they were intercepted, inside a zone that Israel is policing to stop any boats approaching.

open image in gallery Students protest during a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Madrid ( AP )

Israel had previously decried the flotilla, which at one point was being escorted by naval ships from Spain and Italy along with drones from Turkey, as a “PR stunt”, a claim which was refuted by activists onboard.

The interception of the Gaza flotilla also led to widespread condemnation and protests from countries around the world.

Protesters were set to gather in London’s Parliament Square on Thursday evening to oppose Israel’s course of action and demand diplomatic protection for the Britons who were taken to Israel.

More than 10,000 protesters gathered at a previous demonstration against the interception in Italy, with a similar event held in Madrid.

Protests were also called in Greece, Ireland and Turkey, while Italian unions called a general strike for Friday.

Turkey’s foreign minister called the move an “act of terror” while representatives for Irish party Sinn Féin, called it a “kidnapping”.