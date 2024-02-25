✕ Close US and UK strike Houthi targets in Yemen in retaliation for Red Sea attacks.mp4

The US and Britain have struck more than a dozen Houthi targets in Yemen in response to a recent surge in attacks by the Iran-backed militia group on ships in the Red Sea.

American and British fighter jets hit about 18 sites across multiple locations, targeting missiles, launchers, rockets, drones and unmanned surface and underwater vehicles, according to US officials.

The UK’s ministry of defence said the Royal Airforce had launched the wave of strikes to degrade Houthi drones and missile launchers.

It comes after a UK-owned cargo ship was set on fire off the southern coast of Yemen after being struck in a missile attack on Thursday.

It is the fourth time that the US and British militaries have conducted a combined operation against the Houthis since 12 January.

The US has also been carrying out almost daily strikes to take out Houthi targets, including incoming missiles and drones aimed at ships, as well as weapons that were prepared to launch.