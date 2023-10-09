Is it safe to travel to Israel?

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that his country is “at war” after Hamas fired thousands of rockets across the border from Gaza on Saturday.

At least 40 Israelis have been killed and hundreds have been hospitalised, local media reported, as emerging reports from Gaza state multiple are dead and wounded in Israeli strikes on the besieged strip.

The surprise offensive has seen Hamas gunmen cross the border in attacks by land, sea and air, as warning sirens sounded across southern and central parts of Israel, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, and reports emerged of civilians and soldiers being taken hostage.

In a rare public statement, Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif urged all Palestinians to confront Israel, adding: “We’ve decided to say enough is enough. This is the day of the greatest battle to end the last occupation on earth.”

At least 40 Israelis have been killed in Hamas strikes on Israel (AFP via Getty Images)

As the international community watches on in horror, here we take a look at the UK’s current travel advice for Israel:

Travel advice to Israel

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) advises against all travel to:

Gaza

The Sheba’a Farms and Ghajjar

Within 500m of the border with Lebanon (the ‘Blue Line’) east of Metula, including the northern edge of the town and within 500m of the border with Syria (the ‘Alpha Line’).

The FCDO advises against all but essential travel to:

Areas north of and including Jenin city, Burqin and Arranah in the north of the West Bank. This includes Jenin refugee camp and all areas north of this until the Jalamah checkpoint for access to Israel

The city of Nablus, Joseph’s Tomb, and the Balata and New Askar refugee camps near Nablus and the village of Huwara, south of Nablus.

Map showing the FCDO’s current travel advisory (Foreign, Commonweath and Development Office)

Where is the conflict happening right now?

Have flights been cancelled?

Flights have continued to operate at Tel Aviv airport, the main gateway to the nation. But many airlines are diverting or cancelling flights.

Wizz Air has so far diverted four flights that were en route to Israel when the attacks began. Airbus jets from Catania, Cluj, Debrecen and Warsaw all diverted to Larnaca, the main airport on the island of Cyprus.

A Wizz Air flight from Rome to Tel Aviv turned around and flew back to its starting point – as did an Anadulojet service from Istanbul.

Palestinian militants celebrate by an Israeli tank at the border fence of the Gaza Strip on Saturday (AP)

Two Lufthansa flights from Frankfurt and one from Munich have been grounded, as have departures on Brussels Airlines from the Belgian capital and SunExpress from Antalya.

From the UK, Virgin Atlantic’s overnight flight from London Heathrow arrived at Tel Aviv at 5am as normal. British Airways has a flight from Heathrow this afternoon, which is still shown as departing normally.

The Independent has asked BA if it will be going ahead – and whether passengers booked to or from Tel Aviv will be given the option to change without penalty.

Saturday is a very quiet day at Ben Gurion international airport, serving Tel Aviv, due to observation of the Jewish Sabbath (Shabbat). It runs from shortly before sunset on Friday to nightfall on Saturday. No aircraft from El Al, the Israeli national airline, are in the air.