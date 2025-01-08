Bodies of two hostages captured in October 7 attacks recovered by Israeli forces

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The bodies of two Israeli hostages have been recovered by troops in Gaza, Israel’s defence minister has said.

Israel Katz said the bodies of Yosef Al Zaydani and his son Hamzah were recovered in an operation, without disclosing further details.

The men were taken captive during Hamas’s attack on 7 October 2023.

The return of the two bodies comes as Israel and Hamas are considering a ceasefire deal that would free the remaining 100 or so hostages and halt the fighting in the besieged enclave.

Israel believes a third of the remaining hostages are dead, while a number have been previously freed through negotiated deals. However, Yosef and Hamzah Al Zaydani were believed to still be alive and their bodies’ return could ramp up the pressure on Israel to move ahead on a deal.

open image in gallery Israeli forces discovered the bodies during an operation in Gaza ( AP )

The news came as fresh Israeli airstrikes killed at least five people in the Gaza Strip, including two infants and a woman, Palestinian medics said.

One strike hit a home in the central city of Deir al-Balah, killing two men and a woman, according to Shuhada al-Aqsa Hospital, which received the casualties.

The hospital said it also received a four-month-old boy who was killed in a strike on his family house in the nearby built-up Bureij refugee camp.

In Gaza City, an airstrike hit a home in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood, killing a three-week-old baby, according to the Health Ministry’s emergency service.

Israel’s military says it only targets militants, who they say are hiding among civilians.

Several rounds of talks mediated by the US, Egypt and Qatar have failed to produce a lasting ceasefire, despite the parties expressing repeated optimism about procuring a deal.

The war began when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel on October 7 2023, killing some 1,200 people and abducting around 250.

Israel’s air and ground offensive has killed more than 45,800 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

It does not say how many were fighters but says women and children make up over half the fatalities.

The Israeli military says it has killed over 17,000 militants, without providing evidence.

