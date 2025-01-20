Israel-Gaza ceasefire live: Celebrations and tears of joy as first 90 Palestinian prisoners released
Release of Palestinian detainees comes hours after three Israeli hostages were handed over to military
Israel has freed 90 Palestinians, seven hours after the first three Israeli hostages were released from Hamas captivity as part of the Gaza ceasefire deal.
A large crowd gathered as a bus carrying dozens of Palestinian detainees arrived in the West Bank, with celebrations including fireworks and whistles amid shouts of “God is great”.
The released detainees were embraced in hugs as they posed for tearful pictures. All of those released were women or teens, the youngest 15.
Earlier yesterday, at least seven people were injured after Israeli security guards reportedly fired tear gas and rubber bullets at Palestinian families waiting for their relatives outside Ofer Prison.
The first three Israel hostages were handed over to the military in chaotic and emotional scenes, with British-Israeli Emily Damari among those seen hurrying into a Red Cross vehicle.
Meanwhile, Palestinians in Gaza poured into the streets at the start of the truce, despite the devastation surrounding them. Many returned to homes reduced to rubble during 15 months of relentless conflict that claimed over 46,000 lives.
UN says more than 630 trucks with humanitarian aid have entered the Gaza Strip
United Nations humanitarian officials say that more than 630 trucks of humanitarian aid have entered the besieged Gaza Strip, part of the implementation of the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.
In a post on social media platform X, Tom Fletcher, the United Nations under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs, said that over 630 trucks entered Gaza on Sunday, with at least 300 of them bringing humanitarian assistance into the north.
“There is no time to lose,” Mr Fletcher wrote. “After 15 months of relentless war, the humanitarian needs are staggering.”
The Gaza ceasefire deal, which began yesterday with an initial phase lasting six weeks, calls for the entry into Gaza of 600 trucks carrying humanitarian relief daily.
Over the course of the deal’s first stage, 33 Israeli hostages in Hamas captivity in Gaza will also be released in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.
Trump’s national security adviser says US will back Israel if Hamas runs afoul of ceasefire deal
President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming national security adviser says the US has assured Israel that if Hamas runs afoul of a Gaza ceasefire deal, “we will be with them”.
Michael Waltz said on CNN that trust and confidence is why prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu “felt comfortable pushing this through his government”.
He says the Trump administration will support Israel as it is “going to do what it has to do” to ensure Hamas never rules the Palestinian territory again.
In pictures: Palestinian prisoners greeted as they arrive in West Bank
Israel releases 90 Palestinian prisoners after Hamas frees 3 Israeli hostages
Israel has freed 90 Palestinian prisoners and detainees. The release came early on Monday, more than seven hours after three Israeli hostages released from Hamas captivity in Gaza returned to Israel.
A large bus carrying dozens of Palestinian detainees exited the gates of Israel’s Ofer prison, just outside the West Bank city of Ramallah. Israel’s military, which occupies the West Bank, warned Palestinians against public celebration, but crowds thronged the buses after they left the prison, some people climbing on top or waving flags, including those of Hamas.
There were fireworks and whistles, and shouts of “God is great”. Those released were hoisted onto others’ shoulders or embraced.
According to a list provided by the Palestinian Authority’s Commission for Prisoners’ Affairs, all of those released are women or teens, the youngest 15. Israel detained them for what it said were offences related to Israel’s security, from throwing stones to more serious accusations like attempted murder.
Hamas gave certificates to hostages before freeing them in propaganda video
Husband patiently waits for release of wife at Ofer Prison
Saleh Beara is waiting at Ofer Prison gates for the release of his wife Abeer.
Abber was arrested in October and was separated from her children, aged two and four.
“She did not stand any trial or face any sentencing,” Beara told Al Jazeera.
“Throughout her detention, it was very difficult if not impossible to have any news of her. This put us in a very hard mental and emotional state.”
Beara said their family was “overjoyed” when they saw Abeer on the list of prisoners set to be released as part of the ceasefire deal.
“What a relief,” he said. “We were holding our breath thinking her name might not be on the list. But it was.”
Zelensky says hostage release gives Ukraine hope for peace
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted on X calling the release of hostages between Israel and Hamas “a deeply meaningful moment”.
He said: “Seeing families reunited, and knowing the tears of relief and joy it brings, is something we can all connect with. As Ukrainians, we know the pain of separation and hope of bringing loved ones back home.
“The path to lasting peace and dignity for all people is still long and challenging, but we hope for further progress toward security, stability, and normal life in the entire Middle East.
“Ukraine wishes for peace, justice, and reliable security guarantees for all nations, just as we continue to fight for them ourselves.”
Buses ‘leave prison' as Palestinians expected to be released
Al Jazeera Arabic is reporting that buses have left Israel’s Ofer prison carrying Palestinian prisoners.
Red Crescent reporting 7 injured as Israeli forces fire tear gas and rubber bullets at people waiting for release outside Ofer Prison
Seven injuries were reported during the Israeli forces’ suppression on Palestinians around Ofer Prison, west of Ramallah, while they were waiting for the release of prisoners as part of the exchange deal.
The minor injuries include two due to tear gas, one rubber bullet injury to the chest, two superficial injuries, a run over injury and one fall injury.
Ninety Palestinian prisoners are expected to be released from Ofer Prison as part of the agreement.
Some Israelis reportedly staged a demonstration to prevent buses carrying Palestinian captives from reaching Ofer Prison for the exchange.
