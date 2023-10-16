Israel accused of using white phosphorus in Gaza and Lebanon by human rights group

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Israel has been accused of using white phosphorus munitions in Gaza and Lebanon, “putting civilians at risk of serious and long-term injuries”.

Human Rights Watch on Thursday claimed it had verified videos taken on Tuesday and Wednesday showing “multiple” uses of artillery-fired white phosphorus in Israel’s military operations.

The non-governmental organisation described the weapon as capable of causing multiple organ failure and “burning people, thermally and chemically, down to the bone”. It added: “Even relatively minor burns are often fatal.”

Palestinians with their belongings flee to safer areas in Gaza City after Israeli air strikes (AFP via Getty Images)

Lama Fakih, Middle East and North Africa director at HRW, said: “Any time that white phosphorus is used in crowded civilian areas, it poses a high risk of excruciating burns and lifelong suffering. White phosphorus is unlawfully indiscriminate when airburst in populated urban areas, where it can burn down houses and cause egregious harm to civilians.”

Accusing Israel of using white phosphorus in densely populated areas of Gaza this week, the group alleged the country is “violating the requirement under international humanitarian law to take all feasible precautions to avoid civilian injury and loss of life”.

Asked for comment on the allegations by Reuters, Israel's military said it was "currently not aware of the use of weapons containing white phosphorus in Gaza." It did not provide comment on the rights watchdog's allegations of their use in Lebanon.

In 2009, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) initially denied accusations of using white phosphorus shells during its 2008-2009 offensive in Gaza, which drew war crimes allegations from various rights groups. However, the IDF later said it was using the munitions “in accordance with international law”. It added that claims of indiscriminate use were "baseless".

Israel has been bombarding Gaza in retaliation for a Hamas rampage in southern Israeli towns that killed at least 1,300 people this week. At least 1,500 Palestinians have been killed. Israel has also traded barbs with Lebanon's Hezbollah group.

ISW provided links to two videos posted on social media, claiming they show "155mm white phosphorus artillery projectiles being used, apparently as smokescreens, marking, or signaling". Both show scenes near the Israel-Lebanon border, it said.

The group did not provide links to videos showing their alleged use in Gaza. Palestinian TV channels have broadcast video in recent days showing thin plumes of white smoke lining the sky over Gaza that they say was caused by such munitions.

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City onThursday (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The rights group's accounts have not been independently verified.

Israel's military in 2013 said it was phasing out white phosphorus smokescreen munitions. However, it did not at the time say whether it would also review the use of weaponised white phosphorus, which is designed to incinerate enemy positions.

White phosphorus munitions can legally be used on battlefields to make smoke screens, generate illumination, mark targets or burn bunkers and buildings. Because it has legal uses, white phosphorus is not banned as a chemical weapon under international conventions, but it can cause serious burns and start fires.

An Israeli artillery unit fires towards Gaza along the border in southern Israel on Wednesday (EPA)

White phosphorus is considered an incendiary weapon under Protocol III of the Convention on the Prohibition of Use of Certain Conventional Weapons. The protocol prohibits using incendiary weapons against military targets located among civilians, although Israel has not signed it and is not bound by it.

The Independent has approached the IDF for comment.