Posters of kidnapped Israelis stuck to wall outside BBC Broadcasting House

Posters of Israelis who have been kidnapped by Hamas have been stuck to a wall outside BBC Broadcasting House in London.

Israeli journalist Elad Simchayoff shared footage of a group of people attaching multiple posters to the wall, in response to a row over the broadcaster’s refusal to describe Hamas militants as “terrorists”.

“The [BBC] refuse to call Hamas terrorists. Now, they have a constant reminder to the consequences of Hamas’ terror attack right by their front entrance,” Mr Simchayoff wrote, captioning the footage on social media website X.

His video has been viewed over 200,000 times since it was posted on Thursday evening (12 October).