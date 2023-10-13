Palestinians search for survivors trapped in rubble amid Israeli onslaught

Footage shows Palestinians searching for survivors in the rubble of a collapsed building amid an onslaught of rockets in Gaza.

Israel has blitzed the territory and starved it of electricity and vital supplies in a brutal retaliation to a Hamas attack on Saturday 7 October that killed hundreds of civilians.

More than a million Palestinians have now been ordered to move to the south of Gaza as Israel’s war chiefs prepare to storm the area to remove the Hamas militants.

The Palestinian death toll has now passed 1,500.

Roughly 1,300 Israelis have been killed while 3,200 have been wounded in the conflict.