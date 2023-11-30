Israel and Hamas agree Gaza ceasefire extension to allow for more hostage releases
Israel and Hamas agreed to extend the Gaza ceasefire by at least one more day to allow for more hostage releases.
On Thursday, just minutes before the six-day ceasefire was due to expire, Israel’s military said in a statement the truce will continue.
“In light of the mediators’ efforts to continue the process of releasing the hostages and subject to the terms of the framework, the operational pause will continue,” said the Israeli statement released on Thursday.
