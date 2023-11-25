Israel-Gaza hostages – latest: 14 more Israelis to be freed for 42 Palestinian prisoners as more aid arrives
The latest round of Hamas hostage swaps for Palestinian prisoners has been announced for the second day of the temporary truce.
The Independent has learned that 14 hostages, including eight children, will be exchanged today for 42 Palestinians.
Israeli security officials said late on Friday they were reviewing a list of the potential next wave of hostages who could be released in the coming days.
Earlier on Friday, a total of 24 hostages were released from Gaza and transported through the Rafah crossing into Egypt after seven weeks in captivity.
The exchange is the beginning phase of an agreement expected to free upwards of 50 captives of Hamas.
It comes as at least eight trucks carrying fuel and cooking gas were allowed into Gaza this morning, the Israeli ministry overseeing negotiation with the Palestinians has reported.
The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported this morning that 196 trucks crossed into the Gaza Strip through yesterday.
Polish citizen was among hostages released from Gaza, says foreign ministry
A Polish citizen was among hostages released from Gaza, Poland’s foreign ministry said on Saturday, as it welcomed news of a ceasefire in the Israel-Hama conflict.
“We welcome the information about the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, which allowed the release of the first group of hostages, including a Polish citizen, and increased supplies of humanitarian aid to the enclave,” the ministry said in a statement.
“At the same time, Poland continues to firmly demand that Israel consent to the safe departure from the Gaza Strip by other Polish citizens.”
Some of the hostages released on Friday held dual-citizenship.
Watch live: Pro-Palestine protesters march in London after hostages freed by Hamas
Watch live as Pro-Palestine protesters march in London on Saturday, 25 November, after the first hostages were freed in a four-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.
Under the agreement, a total of 50 Israeli hostages will be freed in exchange for 150 Palestinians imprisoned in Israel.
Thirteen Israeli women and children held in captivity by the militant group in Gaza were released on Friday evening, while 39 Palestinians were released from Israeli prisons.
Pro-Palestine protesters march through London after hostages freed
Adva, Alon and Orian, the grandchildren of Yaffa Adar, who returned to Israel yesterday after 49 days in Hamas captivity, have issued a message calling for all hostages to be released.
In a video message, they said: “We were happy and very excited to see grandma. Her resilience moved us very much, it’s inspiring.
“We want to take this opportunity to say thank you to all the citizens of the State of Israel.
“We ask everyone to remember, we can’t see the sun yet because there are many more people still out there.
“We need everyone with us at home, don’t stop until the last abductee comes home to us.
“We will be today at 19:00 in the evening together with all the people of Israel in the kidnappers’ square to hug the families who did not hug their loved ones.
“Everyone who can come be with us and hug us.”
Who are the 13 Israelis freed by Hamas?
Thirteen Israeli hostages were released from Gaza on Friday at the start of a four-day truce that Qatar called a “catalyst for long-term peace” and a “glimmer of light at the end of tunnel”.
Get all the details.
Qatar says Gaza hostage deal ‘can be catalyst for peace’ as 13 captives to be freed
Qatari official tells The Independent that the world must use ‘momentum’ from the truce to end war
Nine-year-old hostage hugs father for first time after release from Gaza
A nine-year-old who was held hostage by Hamas hugged his father for the first time on Friday night (24 November) after being freed.
Ohad Monder, his mother Karen, and his grandmother Ruthi returned to Israel last night to a designated compound and reunited with family members.
The Independent has learned that 14 hostages, including eight children, will be exchanged on Saturday for 42 Palestinians.
It comes after the militant group released 13 Israeli women and children to the Red Cross on Friday afternoon as Hamas and Israel maintained a temporary ceasefire, while 39 Palestinian women and teenage boys have been released so far from Israeli detention in return.
Police to hand pro-Palestine protesters leaflets for ‘clarity’ on potential crimes
Tens of thousands are expected to gather in London for the latest pro-Palestinian demonstration calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.
Around 1,500 officers will be deployed for the protest, which comes amid a temporary truce in the Israel-Hamas conflict and the release of 24 hostages by Hamas in exchange for 39 Palestinians held by Israel.
Around 100,000 people are expected to march on Saturday from Park Lane to Whitehall.
Family of four reunited after wife and two daughters returned from Gaza
A father and husband has been reunited with his two young daughters and wife after all three were returned from Gaza having been held by Hamas for 49 days.
Pictures released by the Schneider Children’s Medical Center, where the released hostages were being assessed, showed Doron Asher with her two daughters Aviv, 2, and Raz, 4, hugging her husband and the girls’ father Yoni.
Convoy of aid arrives in Gaza on second day of Israel-Hamas ceasefire
A convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid crossed into Gaza from Egypt on Saturday, 25 November, on the second day of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire.
It comes after aid reached northern Gaza for the first time in over a month on Friday.
The UN said the pause has enabled it to scale up the delivery of food, water, and medicine to the largest volume since the resumption of humanitarian aid convoys on 21 October.
All imports into Gaza have been barred by Israel throughout the conflict, except for a minimal amount of supplies from Egypt.
Multiple fuel tanks enter Gaza strip
Four tanks of fuel and a further four carrying cooking gas were transferred from Egypt to the United Nations humanitarian aid organizations in the southern Gaza Strip this morning.
The Israeli Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), the defence ministry unit that coordinates with the Palestinians, confirmed the transfer.
The fuel and cooking gas are designated for operating essential humanitarian infrastructure in the Gaza Strip.
How many Palestinians has Israel released in Hamas hostage deal? And how many are in Israeli prisons in total?
A four-day truce has started which will see a total of 50 Israeli hostages released in exchange for 150 Palestinians imprisoned in Israel.
The first group of hostages - 13 Israeli women and children held in captivity by Hamas militants in Gaza - were released this evening
At the same time, a total of 39 Palestinians - three for every Israeli - were released from Israeli prisons, with the inmates will handed to the International Committee of the Red Cross and gathered at Israel’s Ofer military jail before going home.
Palestinian officials told the list included 24 women and 15 teenage boys.
