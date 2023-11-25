✕ Close Nine-year-old hostage hugs father for first time after release from Gaza

The latest round of Hamas hostage swaps for Palestinian prisoners has been announced for the second day of the temporary truce.

The Independent has learned that 14 hostages, including eight children, will be exchanged today for 42 Palestinians.

Israeli security officials said late on Friday they were reviewing a list of the potential next wave of hostages who could be released in the coming days.

Earlier on Friday, a total of 24 hostages were released from Gaza and transported through the Rafah crossing into Egypt after seven weeks in captivity.

The exchange is the beginning phase of an agreement expected to free upwards of 50 captives of Hamas.

It comes as at least eight trucks carrying fuel and cooking gas were allowed into Gaza this morning, the Israeli ministry overseeing negotiation with the Palestinians has reported.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported this morning that 196 trucks crossed into the Gaza Strip through yesterday.