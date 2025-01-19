Israel-Gaza ceasefire live: British hostage Emily Damari reunited with mother following chaotic Hamas handover
News of the hostages’ release was met with jubilation by families and supporters who gathered in Tel Aviv
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
The first three hostages have been handed over to the Israeli military in chaotic and emotional scenes, with British-Israeli Emily Damari among those seen hurrying into a Red Cross vehicle.
For Ms Damari, 28, it marks the end of 471 days of captivity, a harrowing ordeal that began when she was abducted from her home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza during Hamas’s assault on 7 October.
News of the hostages’ release was met with jubilation by families and supporters who gathered in Tel Aviv as a fragile ceasefire came into effect after a three-hour delay. Tearful crowds cheered, clapped, and embraced as the moment sank in.
The Israeli military confirmed that it had received the hostages, who would undergo medical evaluations before reuniting with their families. Hope now turns to the safe return of others still held.
Among those freed was Romi Gonen, 24, ambushed while fleeing the Supernova music festival. Veterinary nurse Doron Steinbrecher, 31, was also set to be released after being seized during an attack on her apartment in southern Israel.
Meanwhile, Palestinians in Gaza poured into the streets to mark the truce, despite the devastation surrounding them. Many returned to homes reduced to rubble during 15 months of relentless conflict that claimed over 46,000 lives.
Israel's ambassador to US credits Trump and degrading of Hamas for ceasefire deal
Israel’s ambassador to United States credited President-elect Donald Trump’s administration, along with his country’s degrading of Hamas, for the ceasefire deal that took effect Sunday.
Ambassador Michael Herzog said Hamas realized they were on their own in their fight and “Trump came into the picture and said he wants a deal,” pushing them toward it.
On “Fox News Sunday,” he noted the “unprecedented cooperation” between President Joe Biden’s team and Trump’s envoys.
Going forward, he says he sees “a role for the U.S. and other regional actors to apply and create alternatives to Hamas and stabilize the situation.”
Watch live: Freed Israeli hostages arrive at Sheba Medical Centre after Hamas ceasefire release
Watch: Freed Israeli hostages arrive at Sheba Medical Centre after ceasefire release
Watch live as the first freed hostages arrive at the Sheba Medical Centre in Israel on Sunday (19 January) after being released as part of the Hamas ceasefire.
Father of an Israeli-American hostage grateful to Trump for work on ceasefire
The father of an Israel-American held by Hamas says he’s grateful for the incoming Trump administration for its work on getting the ceasefire deal over the finish line.
Jonathan Dekel-Chen, father of hostage Sagui Dekel-Chen, says the outgoing Biden administration “did extraordinary work” on the framework of the deal.
“However, it took a tweet, the subsequent statements from President-elect Trump to get this home,” the father said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.” “And what we ask of President Trump and his team is to keep their finger on this.”
President Joe Biden’s top Middle East adviser, Brett McGurk, said Sunday that Sagui Dekel-Chen is one of the two Israeli-American hostages would will be released in the first phase of the ceasefire agreement over the coming weeks.
Watch | Hamas fighters surround first hostages to be released in ceasefire deal
Watch live: Biden addresses nation as Hamas releases first hostages in Israel-Gaza ceasefire deal
Watch live: Biden addresses nation as Hamas releases first hostages in ceasefire deal
Watch live as outgoing President Joe Biden addresses the nation on Sunday (19 January) as Hamas released the first hostages in the Israel ceasefire deal.
Emily Damari’s mother issues statement
Mandy Damari said: “After 471 days Emily is finally home.
“I want to thank everyone who never stopped fighting for Emily throughout this horrendous ordeal, and who never stopped saying her name. In Israel, Britain, the United States, and around the world. Thank you for bringing Emily home.
“While Emily’s nightmare in Gaza is over, for too many other families the impossible wait continues. Every last hostage must be released, and humanitarian aid must be provided to the hostages who are still waiting to come home.
“We ask that the media please respect Emily’s and our family’s privacy during this time.”
Watch | Israeli hostage families shed tears as ceasefire reunion nears
Israeli hostages’ tears of joy as they reunite with families after Hamas kidnap
Israeli hostages cry tears of joy as they reunite with their families, months after being taken captive by Hamas. The first three hostages were handed over to the Israeli military on Sunday (19 January), with British-Israeli Emily Damari among the group. The families and loved ones of the hostages have welcomed the “exciting news” while crowds gathered in Tel Aviv, as the ceasefire deal began after a three-hour delay. Ms Damari, 28, was among those abducted from Kibbutz Kfar Aza, as well as Romi Gonen, 24, who was ambushed as she tried to escape from the Supernova Festival.
Starmer: Hostage release is ‘wonderful and long-overdue news’
Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “The release of three hostages today is wonderful and long-overdue news after months of agony for them and their families. Among them is British citizen Emily Damari, who will now be reunited with her family, including her mother Amanda who has never stopped her tireless fight to bring her daughter home.
“I wish them all the very best as they begin the road to recovery after the intolerable trauma they have experienced. We stand ready to offer assistance and support.
“However, today also represents another day of suffering for those who haven’t made it home yet - so while this ceasefire deal should be welcomed, we must not forget about those who remain in captivity under Hamas.
"We must now see the remaining phases of the ceasefire deal implemented in full and on schedule, including the release of those remaining hostages and a surge of humanitarian aid into Gaza. The UK stands ready to do everything it can to support a permanent and peaceful solution.”
Hamas says Israeli ceasefire violations could endanger hostages
Hamas’ armed wing said the group would abide by a ceasefire agreement that came into force in Gaza on Sunday but that any possible Israeli violations would endanger the process and put the lives of hostages at risk.
In a video speech, al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Ubaida urged mediators to compel Israel to commit to the ceasefire deal.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments