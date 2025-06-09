Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British teenager who is in prison in Dubai for having sex with a 17-year-old girl has written to authorities asking for clemency.

Markus Fakana, now 19, was on a holiday in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) when he struck up a holiday romance with the British girl who was staying at the same hotel.

The girl’s mother reported Fakana, who was 18 at the time, to local authorities after discovering messages between the teenagers, and Fakana was arrested.

The age of consent in the UAE is 18, and in December, he was sentenced to a year in prison over the encounter.

The BBC reports that Fakana has written to the UAE’s vice president and prime minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum from Al-Awir prison, asking to be released.

open image in gallery Fakana had been on holiday in Dubai (pictured) with his family when the consensual romance occured ( hit1912 - stock.adobe.com )

Radha Stirling, founder of Detained in Dubai, told the BBC it had been “the most traumatic and life-altering experience imaginable for Marcus,” adding he had never intended to break the law.

"Marcus is struggling, and this experience will leave a permanent scar," Ms Stirling said.

"We implore Sheikh Mohammed and the government of Dubai to hear his pleas and let him come home."

Ms Stirling told the BBC that parents needed to be aware that behaviour that would not be considered criminal in the UK could lead to criminal charges in the UAE, including drinking alcohol or certain social media activity.

The UAE has only recently made sex outside of marriage legal for tourists, but under UAE law the 17-year-old girl was a minor and her mother, her legal guardian, filed the complaint against Fakana.

“What happened was legal in the UK and consensual. But now he is facing permanent damage to his mental health and future prospects because of it,” Ms Stirling said, adding that it was a “heartbreaking way to begin adulthood”.

"If Marcus could go back in time, he would. He has shown remorse and fully respects the laws of the UAE. He only hopes the government will show compassion and allow him to return home to rebuild his life," she continued.

open image in gallery Fakana’s parents have appealed to Foreign Secretary David Lammy for assistance ( House of Commons )

Fakana’s parents have appealed to the British Embassy in Dubai, Foreign Secretary David Lammy, and the Foreign Office for help advocating for his release.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting a British man in the UAE and are in contact with his family.”

Consular officials are understood to be in regular contact with Fakana, his family and his legal team.

Mr Lammy said: “It would not be appropriate for me to comment on any individual case, except to say that, of course, as you would expect his family have had all the full support available.”

At the time of his sentencing, a UAE government spokesperson said: “Dubai’s legal system is committed to protecting the rights of all individuals and ensuring impartial judicial proceedings.”