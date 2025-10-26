Independent Arabia receives Press Freedom Award on behalf of its late correspondent Maryam Abu Daqqa
The International Press Institute honours late photojournalist who was killed in an Israeli strike in August while covering the Gaza war
This article first appeared on our partner site, Independent Arabia
Independent Arabia has received the World Press Freedom Hero Award on behalf of its Gaza correspondent, the late Maryam Abu Daqqa, during a ceremony hosted by the International Press Institute (IPI) in Vienna in partnership with International Media Support (IMS). Abu Daqqa was killed in an Israeli strike in southern Gaza in August.
The award statement paid tribute to the Palestinian photojournalist and reporter, noting that she “repeatedly risked her life to document the ongoing atrocities in Gaza”. It added that her killing, for which no one has been held accountable, reflects the perilous conditions journalists face in the Gaza Strip, including targeted attacks, displacement and starvation.
During the IPI’s 75th anniversary World Congress ceremony at the University of Vienna, organisers screened a video message from Riyad Abu Daqqa, Maryam’s father, who thanked IPI for honouring his daughter. “I want the whole world to remember Maryam,” he said. “I remember her every day, every moment. Losing her has been deeply painful for our family.” He added that Maryam was often overburdened with work, always striving to be the first to cover unfolding events. “She was a very strong and dynamic woman, loved by everyone in journalistic circles,” he said.
Independent Arabia’s Assistant Editor-in-Chief, Hadi Torfi, received the award on behalf of Maryam’s family and the newsroom team. In his address, Torfi shared that the family had wanted to attend the ceremony and honour their daughter in person, but were prevented by the ongoing blockade and border closures in Gaza. “Maryam’s story constantly reminds us that press freedom is not a privilege, but a responsibility that must be protected for everyone, everywhere,” he said while echoing the organising institutions’ urgent call to strengthen protections for journalists working in conflict zones.
The World Press Freedom Hero Award is presented annually to journalists who have all displayed tremendous courage and resilience in fighting for media freedom and the free flow of news.
Alongside Abu Daqqa, Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchyna was also honoured posthumously. Roshchyna was detained by Russian authorities and died in custody on September 19, 2024.
The 2025 awardees also included Mzia Amaglobeli from Georgia, Martin Baron from the United States, Gustavo Gorriti from Peru, Jimmy Lai from Hong Kong and Tesfalem Waldyes from Ethiopia.
Translated by Ali Charafeddine; Reviewed by Celine Assaf
