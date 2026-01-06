Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar reportedly visited Somaliland, the breakaway region of Somalia, on Tuesday, according to two sources.

The visit occurred just ten days after Israel formally recognised the self-declared Republic of Somaliland as an independent state, a move that drew criticism from Somalia.

A senior Somaliland official, one of the sources, confirmed Mr Saar's presence and stated he was scheduled to meet President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi to discuss strengthening bilateral ties.

The Israeli foreign ministry has not yet responded to requests for comment regarding the reported visit. Israel's formal recognition of Somaliland on 27 December was met with strong opposition from Somalia, which has long contested the region's efforts to secede. Significantly, Israel remains the only country to have formally acknowledged Somaliland as a sovereign state.

People raise Somalia's flag as they protest Israel's recognition of Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland as an independent nation. ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

At the time, Abdullahi said Somaliland would join the Abraham Accords, a deal brokered by the Trump administration in 2020 that saw Gulf states the United Arab Emirates a close partner of Somaliland and Bahrain establish ties with Israel.

Somaliland, once a British protectorate, has for decades sought formal recognition as an independent state, though it has signed bilateral agreements with various foreign governments on investments and security coordination.

The territory lies in northwestern Somalia along the strategic Gulf of Aden and shares land borders with Ethiopia and Djibouti.

Israel's decision to recognise Somaliland follows two years of increasingly strained ties with many of its closest partners over the war in Gaza and policies in the West Bank.

Strategic location

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel would pursue cooperation with Somaliland in agriculture, health, technology, and the economy, and has invited Somaliland's president to visit Israel.

Somaliland sits across the Gulf of Aden from Yemen, where Iran-backed Houthis have launched long-range missile and drone attacks on Israel since October 2023, coinciding with the Gaza war.

Somaliland has denied that the recognition agreement allows for Israel to establish military bases there, or for the resettlement of Palestinians from Gaza. Israel's government has advocated for what officials describe as voluntary Palestinian migration from Gaza.