Trump-Gaza live: Hamas to consider weapons surrender in US ceasefire plan involving Tony Blair
Former British PM Tony Blair would join Gaza’s governing board — run by Trump — under a sweeping White House plan
Hamas is considering whether to lay down arms as part of a sweeping White House peace plan unveiled by Donald Trump and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday.
Netanyahu and Trump have warned Hamas to accept the 20-point deal, which would see the militant group relinquish its political and military leadership in Gaza.
Both leaders have threatened that if Hamas does not accept the terms then Israel will “finish the job.” The militant group says it is studying the proposal "in good faith".
The president’s latest proposal — walking back his previous goal of expelling Palestinians — follows a growing embrace of Palestinian statehood in defiance of American and Israeli opposition.
Trump’s plan would appoint him as the chair of a “board of peace” serving as an oversight body led by a committee that includes former British prime minister Tony Blair.
Netanyahu’s visit to the White House marks his fourth trip to Washington since Trump returned to office, with Israel once more seeking to shore up U.S. support amid growing international hostility to the devastation in Gaza.
'We want to see a different Gaza', says Israeli foreign minister
We’ve just been hearing from Israeli foreign minister Gideon Sa’ar, speaking in a press conference with his Serbian counterpart Marko Đurić.
“Israel accepted President Trump’s plan for ending the war in Gaza,” he told reporters.
“It shouldn’t surprise anyone because we always wanted to end this war, we always said that we are committed to the goals that we set but that we prefer to achieve them with diplomatic means.
“We want to see hostages come home after two years. We also want to see a different Gaza, de-radicalised, de-militarised, and no longer posing a threat to Israel and its citizens,” he added.
Israel and Serbia enjoy strong relations and have ramped up their military cooperation in recent years.
News analysis | There is one crucial flaw in Trump’s peace plan for Gaza
Aplan is underway for “eternal peace in the Middle East” with officials “very, very close” to a ceasefire deal in Gaza, a beaming Donald Trump declared during a White House press conference with Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.
The reason? His new “extremely fair” 20-point peace proposal.
A plan so great, he claimed, that European leaders have been on the phone heralding it as “the most incredible thing we’ve heard”.
“Some think it’s the biggest thing they’ve ever heard. They called just to find out: was it just a rumour or is it actually done?” he added.
Certainly the leaders of Qatar, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt released a joint statement immediately afterwards “welcoming” Trump’s “sincere efforts to end the war in Gaza”.
The Independent’s chief international correspondent Bel Trew writes:
Unclear whether Unrwa ban will be lifted in Trump plan, says spokesperson
It is unclear whether the UN’s Palestinian refugee agency will be able to carry out its work as part of Trump’s peace plan in Gaza, a spokesperson has told The Independent.
“We don’t have any details on whether Unrwa will be allowed to bring in much-needed supplies that are currently stuck in Jordan and Egyptm” said Juliette Touma.
The agency was designated as a terrorist group by Israel due to alleged links between some of its workers with Hamas, prohibiting it from operating within the country.
“We need to be allowed to do out work, for this ban to be lifted, so we are able to bring in supplies, able to go in as international personnel to support our Palestinian staff in the work that they are doing.
“If this plan is implemented and the guns fall silent finally, Unrwa can play a key role in education for children,” she adds, explaining that it has experience and knowhow in managing the education for 300,000 Gazan children.
Watch: White House correspondent unpacks Trump's 20-point Gaza plan
Ukraine loan from Russian frozen assets would fund EU defence, bloc's chief says
Part of a reparations loan to Ukraine, proposed by the EU Commission and backed by frozen Russian assets, would be allocated for defence procurement within Europe, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.
Von der Leyen said the proposal did not involve seizing the frozen assets. Ukraine would repay the loan if Russia would pay reparations, she added.
Hamas 'has no choice' but to accept peace plan - Macron
French president Emmanuel Macron has said Hamas “has no choice” but to accept Trump’s peace plan.
"I expect Israel to engage resolutely on this basis. Hamas has no choice but to immediately release all hostages and follow this plan," Macron posted on X.
"These elements must pave the way for in-depth discussions with all relevant partners to build a lasting peace in the region, based on the two-state solution," he wrote.
"France stands ready to contribute. It will remain vigilant regarding the commitments of each party."
Hamas to hold internal discussions before response
Hamas are set to hold internal discussions as well as talks with other Palestinian factions before they respond to Donald Trump’s proposal for a ceasefire, the Associated Press is reporting.
An official for the Palestinian militant group added that it received the proposal from the two Mideast mediators — Egypt and Qatar — and "will begin studying it today" with other factions.
There was no indication when Hamas could give its response to the plan. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to the media.
Islamic Jihad rejects Trump's Gaza plan
The Islamic Jihad Movement has denounced US president Donald Trump's 20-point plan to end Israel's war in Gaza.
The militant group's secretary-general, Ziyad Al-Nakhalah, told Al-Araby news that Trump's plan was an American-Israeli agreement and only extended Israel's position.
"Israel is trying to impose through the United States what it was unable to achieve through war," he added.
EU chief calls on all parties to 'seize this opportunity'
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday that she welcomed US president Donald Trump's peace proposal to end the nearly two-year-old war in Gaza.
"Welcome President @realDonaldTrump's commitment to end the war in Gaza. Encourage all parties to now seize this opportunity. The EU stands ready to contribute," she wrote on X.
"Hostilities should end with provision of immediate humanitarian relief to the population in Gaza and with all hostages released immediately," she added.
Merz welcomes Trump's peace plan
German chancellor Friedrich Merz has welcomed plans set out by US president Donald Trump for peace in Gaza, saying they offered the best chance to end the war in the enclave.
"Germany is ready to make a concrete contribution to the implementation of the plan," said a German government spokesperson.
Mr Merz had met with families of the German hostages held by Hamas earlier in the day,” the spokesperson added.
