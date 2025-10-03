Trump-Gaza latest: Trump says Hamas ‘ready for lasting peace’ after accepting parts of peace deal

Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 66,148

Donald Trump has said he believes Hamas is ready for “lasting peace” after it accepted some elements of his peace plan, including releasing all of the remaining hostages in Gaza.

Hamas’ acceptance of some of the peace deal came hours after the US president gave Hamas until Sunday to agree to his plan, as he warned “all hell” will break loose if an agreement is not reached by that deadline.

Trump wrote on Truth Social: “Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly!”

Hamas said it was willing to return all remaining hostages according to the plan's "formula," likely referring to the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in exchange.

It also reiterated its openness to handing power over to a politically independent Palestinian body, but said aspects of the proposal should be decided on the basis of a "unanimous Palestinian stance".

The statement also made no mention of Hamas disarming. Senior Hamas official Mousa Abu Marzouk told Al Jazeera that the group would not disarm before the Israeli occupation of the enclave ends, but said Hamas would be willing to hand over its weapons to a future Palestinian body that runs Gaza.

There was no immediate response from the United States or Israel.