Police around world brace for days of pro-Palestinian protests

Law enforcement agencies across the world are preparing for a series of demonstrations in support of the Palestinian cause.

The protests are planned for the next few days and police across the UK, Australia and New York City are among those entering a state of heightened readiness.

Members of the New York Police Department (NYPD) have been ordered to report in uniform on Friday, following calls for global protests by an ex-Hamas chief.

The department has cancelled all time off for officers on the day in response to the potential threats, according to an internal message obtained by ABC News and other US outlets.

“All uniformed members of the service are to perform duty in the uniform of the day - effective immediately and until further notice, all uniformed members of the service, in every rank, will perform duty in the uniform of the day and be prepared for deployment,” the memo was quoted as saying.

The action comes in response to a statement from Khaled Meshaal, who served as chief of Hamas from 2004 to 2017, in which he called on the Islamic world to lead the global protests.

“[We must] head to the squares and streets of the Arab and Islamic world on Friday,” Meshaal said in a recorded statement sent to Reuters.

In London, pro-Palestinian groups have organised a rally on Saturday and police will be on standby for any potential flashpoints.

The Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Friends of Al-Aqsa, Stop the War Coalition, Muslim Association of Britain, Palestinian Forum in Britain and Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament are some of the organisers of the demonstrations in London.

The organisers called for a national March for Palestine starting from 12pm in London, “as we march in solidarity with Palestine and to demand Israel end its occupation of Palestinian land and apartheid rule over the Palestinian people”.

Meanwhile, in light of escalating tensions within the country following Hamas’ violent actions in Israel, the Australian authorities are contemplating the use of special stop-and-search powers for the first time in nearly 20 years.

These measures would be directed at people participating in a pro-Palestinian rally scheduled for Sunday.

The New South Wales state police, in a statement issued on Friday, said that they used legal counsel before announcing these powers, which have remained inactive in the country since the race-related riots of 2005.

Reports said that these special powers, if implemented, would empower the police to conduct searches and demand identification from those attending the pro-Palestinian demonstration in Sydney, without any cause.

“If they fail to do so it is an offence, these are extraordinary powers,” acting commissioner Dave Hudson told a news conference.

Police anticipate a turnout of over 400 participants at the upcoming protest scheduled to take place in Sydney’s Hyde Park, local media reported.

The organisers of the event, Palestine Action Group Sydney, said they will go ahead with the rally on Sunday despite calls from politicians all across the political spectrum to cancel the event.

On Thursday, France banned a pro-Palestinian protest, citing concerns that such gatherings were likely to “cause disruptions to public order”.

In the capital city of Paris, police dispersed a rally on Thursday, after an order from Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin urged police to ban all pro-Palestine demonstrations, citing the need to maintain “public order”.

Similarly, Germany banned a pro-Palestinian group after they posted images on Instagram that showed activists distributing sweets in celebration of Hamas attacks.

On Thursday, German chancellor Olaf Scholz said that anyone who glorifies Hamas, uses its symbols, condones murder, calls for criminal acts or burns Israeli flags could be prosecuted in Germany.

He vowed “zero tolerance” of antisemitism and said action would be taken against offenders. “These means expressly include bans on associations and activities. The Federal Ministry of the Interior will issue a ban on Hamas activities in Germany,” he said.