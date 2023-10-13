IDF footage shows elite unit storming outpost close to Gaza security fence

Israel’s Defense Forces have released footage showing its elite “Shayetet 13” unit retaking the Sufa outpost near the Gaza security fence.

The IDF said over 60 Hamas militants had been killed, and 26 caught.

They said 250 hostages were rescued after they recaptured the outpost.

Officials in Gaza say the Strip is on the brink of running out of food, water, electricity and critical supplies, with the IDF preparing for a ground offensive.

More than 1,500 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli military bombardment on Gaza, which comes after Hamas militants launched an unprecedented land, sea and air assault on southern Israel.