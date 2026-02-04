John Virgo: The legendary commentator who ushered in snooker’s golden age

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

John Virgo, the much-loved snooker player and commentator, has died at the age of 79.

Best known for his distinctive voice and the iconic catchphrase "Where's the cue ball going?", Virgo's career spanned snooker's golden age, culminating in a dramatic UK Championship victory in 1979 that was almost derailed by an unexpected moment of tardiness.

Virgo's playing career reached its zenith in 1979, first reaching the World Championship semi-finals before securing his only major title, the UK Championship, against Terry Griffiths.

The final session of that match became legendary when Virgo, leading 11-7, was docked two frames for arriving late.

Unaware the conclusion had been brought forward for BBC coverage, he faced a frantic dash to the venue, seeing his lead cut to 11-9 before a ball was struck.

Spurred on by Griffiths' magnanimous offer to split the prize money when the score reached 11-11, Virgo rallied to a 14-13 victory.

open image in gallery Virgo had a successful playing career before turning to commentary ( Getty )

The irony was not lost on him that a subsequent BBC technicians' strike meant his crowning moment went unrecorded.

"It was the only major I won and it was the best and worst day of my life," Virgo told the Mirror in 2024.

While he remained in the top 16 until 1990, Virgo became a familiar face beyond the baize.

He was celebrated for his impressions of fellow players, including a memorable Alex Higgins and Ray Reardon, often deployed during awkward lulls in play.

This talent paved the way for his transition into a broadcasting career, most notably as co-presenter alongside Jim Davidson on the popular snooker-themed game show Big Break, where he encouraged contestants to replicate trick shots.

Virgo's commentary became synonymous with the sport for over three decades on the BBC.

His trademark cry of "Where's the cue ball going?" became instantly recognisable as balls careered across the table.

His popularity was evident in 2022 when a planned axing by the BBC, alongside Dennis Taylor, sparked public outcry, forcing the corporation into a U-turn.

He continued to commentate until last month, calling Kyren Wilson's Masters win over John Higgins.

Born in Salford in 1946, John Virgo died in Spain, where he had resided in recent years.

He is survived by his wife Rosie and his children, Gary and Brook-Leah.