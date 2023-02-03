✕ Close What is a ‘green comet' and where can you see it?

A green comet is flying past Earth for the first time in 50,000 years, offering skygazers a one-off opportunity to witness the celestial spectacle before it disappears from our Solar System forever.

The C/2022 E3 (ZTF) comet made its closest approach to Earth on 1 February, 2023, but will continue to be visible throughout the week from anywhere in the northern hemisphere – weather permitting.

At a relatively close 42 million kilometres (26 million miles) from our planet, and with a brightness value of the magnitude of about +6, it will be possible to see it with the naked eye.

The comet is so rare that woolly mammoths and saber-toothed cats were still roaming the Earth when it last swept by our planet.

To find out where in the sky to look, and learn when conditions are best for viewing the comet tonight and over the next few days, you can follow our live coverage in the blog below.