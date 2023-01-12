Nasa says rare green comet will make first appearance in 50,000 years on Thursday

A rare bright green comet is due to make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years today, 12 January.

Nasa says Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will be at its closest to the Sun on Thursday, and should be visible to observers in the northern hemisphere in the morning sky.

It will then become visible in the southern hemisphere on February 1 when it is “at perigee”, its closest to the Earth.

Nasa says that the brightness of comets is unpredictable but if this one continues its current trend it should be visible with binoculars.

