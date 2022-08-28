✕ Close NASA turns desert sand into glass testing rocket for a mission to the Moon

Sign up to our free WhatsApp news alerts and daily briefing updates Sign up to our free daily WhatsApp news alerts Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

WhatsApp news alerts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Artemis I mission to the Moon is a “go” for launch as planned for 29 August, Nasa announced on Monday.

The space agency announced that teams are proceeding toward a two-hour launch window opening at 8:33 AM EDT Monday, 29 August from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, which could see its first launch of a massive Moonrocket since 1973.

“We are a go for launch,” Nasa associate administrator Bob Cabana said at a press briefing.

The uncrewed test flight is slated as being necessary first steps before eventually getting human space boots back on the Moon.

Artemis I is the first test flight for SLS and Orion and will serve as a crucial test for making sure all the related systems function properly in space before the first humans climb aboard for Artemis II in 2023.

The mission is scheduled to last 42 days and will include a flyby that will take the spacecraft just 62 miles from the lunar surface, after which it will enter a wide orbit around the Moon for six days in order to collect flight data.

Nasa rolled its rocket to the launch pad three days early ahead of the 29 August launch.