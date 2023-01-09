Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1673255000

Cornwall rocket launch – live: Historic mission to blast off from Newquay today

Andrew Griffin
Monday 09 January 2023 09:03
Comments
(Getty Images)

The UK is about to play host to an unprecedented space mission, which could turn the country into a home of new rocket launches.

It will be the first ever rocket launch from UK soil, as well as the first time that satellites have been launched from Europe.

Several satellites are due to be blasted into space on Monday night from Cornwall Airport near Newquay.

If all goes to plan the launch will take place at Spaceport Cornwall as part of the Start Me Up mission.

The initial window for the historic mission will open at 10.16pm local UK time on Monday, with additional back-up dates continuing into mid and late January.

1673254787

UK Space Agency boss says he is ‘immensely excited'

Ian Annett, deputy chief executive at the UK Space Agency, has spoken about just how excited he is about the new launch.

“Who would not be excited by the fact this is the first time that it has been done in Europe? That’s because it’s hard,” he said.

“There is a point where the training takes over and you fall into that rhythm of the teams knowing what they need to do.

“They know when they need to make the decisions they need to make.

“I would say the real achievements here are not the successes that you can necessarily see but all of the challenges that collectively as a team people have overcome.

“The culmination of all of that is putting these exciting missions into space. It’s the things at the pointy end of the rocket that really matter.”

Andrew Griffin9 January 2023 08:59
1673254681

Hello and welcome...

... to The Independent’s live coverage of the UK’s first ever rocket launch.

Andrew Griffin9 January 2023 08:58

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in