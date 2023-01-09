Cornwall rocket launch – live: Historic mission to blast off from Newquay today
The UK is about to play host to an unprecedented space mission, which could turn the country into a home of new rocket launches.
It will be the first ever rocket launch from UK soil, as well as the first time that satellites have been launched from Europe.
Several satellites are due to be blasted into space on Monday night from Cornwall Airport near Newquay.
If all goes to plan the launch will take place at Spaceport Cornwall as part of the Start Me Up mission.
The initial window for the historic mission will open at 10.16pm local UK time on Monday, with additional back-up dates continuing into mid and late January.
UK Space Agency boss says he is ‘immensely excited'
Ian Annett, deputy chief executive at the UK Space Agency, has spoken about just how excited he is about the new launch.
“Who would not be excited by the fact this is the first time that it has been done in Europe? That’s because it’s hard,” he said.
“There is a point where the training takes over and you fall into that rhythm of the teams knowing what they need to do.
“They know when they need to make the decisions they need to make.
“I would say the real achievements here are not the successes that you can necessarily see but all of the challenges that collectively as a team people have overcome.
“The culmination of all of that is putting these exciting missions into space. It’s the things at the pointy end of the rocket that really matter.”
