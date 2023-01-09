(Getty Images)

The UK is about to play host to an unprecedented space mission, which could turn the country into a home of new rocket launches.

It will be the first ever rocket launch from UK soil, as well as the first time that satellites have been launched from Europe.

Several satellites are due to be blasted into space on Monday night from Cornwall Airport near Newquay.

If all goes to plan the launch will take place at Spaceport Cornwall as part of the Start Me Up mission.

The initial window for the historic mission will open at 10.16pm local UK time on Monday, with additional back-up dates continuing into mid and late January.