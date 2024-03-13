SpaceX’s Starship rocket and Super Heavy booster on its launchpad at the Starbase facility in Texas on 18 November, 2023 (SpaceX)

SpaceX is set to launch its Starship rocket in a huge test of Elon Musk’s ambitions to send humans to Mars.

The third test flight of the world’s biggest rocket will see it lift off from a launchpad at SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas, on Thursday morning.

SpaceX shared pictures of the fully stacked rocket system, which measures roughly 120 metres in height, on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.

Two previous attempts to fly the uncrewed rocket from Texas to Hawaii both ended in high-altitude explosions. The third launch will see a different route attempted, with a splashdown site in the Indian Ocean.

“Each of these flight tests continue to be just that: a test,” SpaceX said ahead of the Starship launch attempt. “They aren’t occurring in a lab or on a test stand, but are putting flight hardware in a flight environment to maximise learning.”

You can follow all the latest news, analysis and updates - as well as watch a live stream when it’s available - in our live coverage below.