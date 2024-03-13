Starship launch - latest: SpaceX to fire up world’s biggest rocket in huge test of Mars ambitions
SpaceX is set to launch its Starship rocket in a huge test of Elon Musk’s ambitions to send humans to Mars.
The third test flight of the world’s biggest rocket will see it lift off from a launchpad at SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas, on Thursday morning.
SpaceX shared pictures of the fully stacked rocket system, which measures roughly 120 metres in height, on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.
Two previous attempts to fly the uncrewed rocket from Texas to Hawaii both ended in high-altitude explosions. The third launch will see a different route attempted, with a splashdown site in the Indian Ocean.
“Each of these flight tests continue to be just that: a test,” SpaceX said ahead of the Starship launch attempt. “They aren’t occurring in a lab or on a test stand, but are putting flight hardware in a flight environment to maximise learning.”
Starship launch live: Boca Chica residents receive evacuation notice
A reliable indicator that a launch attempt is imminent is the evacuation notices sent to residents of Boca Chica ahead of any significant Starship activity.
These have been sent out this evening, according to X user @BocaChicaGirl, who is one of the last remaining residents of Boca Chica and a consistent source of inside info.
“I have been notified that Village evacuation is a GO for launch attempt tomorrow,” she posted to X, formerly Twitter.
Starship launch live: SpaceX shares images of fully stacked rocket
SpaceX has shared two images of the Starship rocket system fully stacked on a launchpad at its Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas.
The firm has also provided details about what to expect for tomorrow’s launch attempt. If all goes to plan, here’s what will happen:
The launch window is expected to open at 8 am EST (12 pm GMT) on Thursday, 14 March.
SpaceX has set up a live stream on X, which is set to go live 30 minutes before that launch window opens.
We’ll have a live feed right here as soon as it’s up. Until then we’ll have all the latest news and analysis for this crucial test of the world’s biggest rocket.
