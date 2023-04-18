Starship launch news – live: SpaceX cancels rocket test and explains plans for new attempt
Elon Musk says he ‘guarantees excitement’ for lift off of world’s biggest ever rocket
SpaceX Starship: Launch of world’s biggest rocket delayed due to frozen valve
SpaceX is finally launching its Mars-bound Starship craft into orbit.
But the first attempt has been postponed after a “pressurisation issue” caused the company to pull the launch with just minutes to go.
Now the world is waiting for the announcement of a new date, after SpaceX has investigated the issue and how quickly it can be available to launch again.
Eventually, SpaceX hopes to use the spacecraft to explore the Moon and Mars. But for now it will complete a short orbital flight, lifting up into space and then falling back down.
You can follow all the latest news and updates right here as SpaceX attempts to launch the largest rocket the world has ever seen.
Full story on today’s postponement
Elon Musk reacts to cancellation – and says new attempt will be a ‘few days'
Elon Musk, who had been pessimistic about the chances of a successful launch today, says that lessons have been learned from today’s launch.
We still don’t know when the next launch will be but he says a “few days”.
(Sorry to keep going on about this, but 4/20 is just a few days away...)
SpaceX expecting a ‘minimum of 48 hours’ before it can go again
We’ve not got a new date for the launch. But SpaceX says it will be at least 48 hours.
(That takes us very close to Thursday, which is 4/20 and one of Elon Musk’s favourite dates.)
The extra delay is because it got very close to the launch, so there’s more to reverse.
Countdown happening as usual
With five minutes to go, everything looks like the launch is continuing. That’s because the wet dress rehearsal is a real rehearsal: everything is happening as it would on the day.
Today’s launch will probably not happen, SpaceX announces
The “pressurisation issue” means that the plan is to treat today like a wet dress rehearsal. So it will still continue with the countdown, but won’t actually take off at the very end.
That won’t be confirmed right until the end: at any point up to T-10 seconds, SpaceX can decide that they will press go instead.
10 minutes left to launch
We’re now in single-digit minutes. Launch is schedule for 10 minutes from now.
(No update on those issues mentioned below, however.)
SpaceX dealing with ‘pressurisation issue'
Sensors have detected a problem with pressurisation on the rocket, SpaceX says. Engineers are working to fix it.
If they can’t, then they can hold the count. But they’d be likely to treat today’s launch as a dress rehearsal and use another of the launch windows.
In the meantime, the rocket is still being loaded with its propellant.
(There’s also still one boat in the way, SpaceX said. The coastguard are working to move it.)
Weather is good – but SpaceX is watching for winds
Everything is looking good for the launch so far, SpaceX said. Weather is nice, and the range has been almost entirely cleared of boats.
The only thing it is watching is for winds, which are currently fine but could pick up later in the window.
If something does go wrong today, then SpaceX will have the option of postponing and trying again in 24 or 48 hours. Which of those they choose will depend on how far they get through the countdown.
Here on this imagery from SpaceX, you can see how much of the rocket is made up of Starship itself, the actual spacecraft that humans could one day use to fly to the Moon.
The rest is made of the the ‘Super Heavy’ booster. That will drop off early in the mission and drop into the water. (Usually it would aim to land again for re-use, but SpaceX has decided this test is already ambitious enough and it won’t be doing that this time around.)
Both of those pieces have been tested, to various degrees, before. But today’s launch will be the first time that the two of them have been attached together and then shot into space.
Starship soars above the ground
The rocket is standing proud on its pad in south Texas. We’re seeing some stunning images of it as morning arrives, with just over half an hour to go.
(SpaceX has noted that the view won’t be quite as good once the rocket sets off; at home on the launchpad, there are a whole load of cameras available to look at, but the live coverage will become a little less spectacular once the journey begins.)
