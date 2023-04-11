SpaceX’s first orbital Starship stacked atop its massive Super Heavy Booster at the company’s Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village in South Texas (SpaceX)

Nearly two years after the last high-altitude flight test of its Starship rocket, SpaceX is preparing to finally launch the Mars-bound craft into orbit.

SpaceX boss Elon Musk, who hopes to one day use the rocket to colonise Mars, said this week that the Starship launch is “trending towards near the end of [the] third week of April”.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has marked 17 April as the primary launch date. There are also backup launch dates in place for 18-22 April, according to the FAA’s Operation Plans Advisory report.

The FAA told The Independent that a decision would be made once it is satisfied that SpaceX meets all the necessary safety and regulatory requirements, with the last hurdle expected to be an environmental compliance review.

You can follow all the latest news and updates right here as SpaceX attempts to launch the largest rocket the world has ever seen.