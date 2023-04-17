SpaceX’s first orbital Starship stacked atop its massive Super Heavy Booster at the company’s Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village in South Texas (SpaceX)

SpaceX’s Starship is finally launching the Mars-bound craft into orbit.

The company and its boss Elon Musk are targeting a launch at 9am eastern time, or 2pm in the UK. It has some time either side to launch – and if it misses that will be forced to wait until later in the week.

Eventually, SpaceX hopes to use the spacecraft to explore the Moon and Mars. But for now it will complete a short orbital flight, lifting up into space and then falling back down.

The test launch had been held up waiting for approvals from the US Federal Aviation Administration, which requires that it meets all necessary safety and regulatory requirements. That appears to have come more quickly than expected, with Mr Musk previously suggesting on Twitter that the launch could be delayed until later in the month.

You can follow all the latest news and updates right here as SpaceX attempts to launch the largest rocket the world has ever seen.