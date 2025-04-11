2025 Oxford vs Cambridge Boat Race Preview, Prediction & Odds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

2025 Boat Race Prediction

Oxford to win the men’s race - 7/4 William Hill

The 2025 Boat Race takes place on Sunday and once again all the talk in the build-up has been about the water quality rather than the quality of the teams.

Following Oxford’s defeat in the men’s race 12 months ago, they complained about sewage levels, and organisers say that the water quality is an "ongoing concern” with levels of E. coli bacteria almost three times above the Environment Agency's threshold.

Last year, three members of the Oxford team went down with illness before the race, which they blamed on the water quality, but everyone would much rather be talking about the race itself this time around.

This year’s men’s race (2.21pm, BBC One) will be the 170th, after first being held in 1829 and becoming an annual fixture in 1856, while it’s only been 10 years since the women’s race was switched ton the same day and course as their male counterparts.

Cambridge has won seven consecutive women’s titles but their chances this year were dealt a blow last month when the selection rules changed, stopping PGCE students from competing, ruling out two of their original women’s team, as well as one from the men’s boat.

Betting sites are still backing Cambridge in the women’s race (1.21pm, BBC One), at odds of 2/9 over the 4.2 miles between Putney and Mortlake, while Oxford are a 3/1 chance.

Stats Support Oxford Win

Cambridge have also dominated the men’s race in recent years, winning five of the last six encounters and this year they are going for the hat trick.

But if you like statistics, you might want to back an Oxford win because the dark blues have the edge in post-Olympic races, having won the last five.

Their last defeat after an Olympics was back in 2001, a year after Steve Redgrave won his fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal in Sydney.

Oxford’s men are a 7/4 shout on some betting apps, and the value may lie with them to win what will be a hotly contested race, given the recent wranglings over selection.

Boat Race Tip: Oxford to win the men’s race - 7/4 William Hill

