Anthony Joshua has said he ‘let himself down’ with his post-fight speech after losing to Oleksandr Usyk again on Saturday.

In Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Joshua suffered a second decision defeat by the Ukrainian in 11 months – failing to recapture the heavyweight titles that Usyk took from the Briton in London last September.

After Usyk was declared a split-decision winner on Saturday night, Joshua seized a microphone to praise his opponent but also bemoan comparisons between himself and the likes of Mike Tyson and Rocky Marciano. Before his speech, “AJ” stormed out of the ring then returned to dump two of Usyk’s title belts over the top rope.

Joshua, who was also emotional in a tearful post-fight press conference, tweeted on Sunday: “ I wish @usykaa continued success in your quest for greatness. You are a class act champ.

“Yesterday I had to mentally take myself into a dark place to compete for the championship belts! I had two fights, one with Usyk and one with my emotions and both got the better of me.

“I’ll be the first to admit, I let my self down. I acted out of pure passion and emotion and when not controlled it ain’t great.

“I love this sport so so much and I’ll be better from this point on. Respect.”

Joshua’s loss to Usyk at the weekend was his third defeat as a professional; his prior loss to the unbeaten southpaw followed a stoppage defeat by Andy Ruiz Jr in June 2019.

Joshua, 32, avenged that loss six months later by outpointing Ruiz Jr to regain the heavyweight titles that he had lost to the Mexican-American in their first clash.

That rematch took place in Saudi Arabia, but Joshua could not replicate its result in his second in-ring meeting with Usyk.

Usyk, 35, called out Tyson Fury after beating Joshua in Jeddah, and the WBC champion responded to suggest that he is also keen on a fight.

Such a contest would crown an undisputed heavyweight champion, although Fury has claimed to be retired. However, the Briton has not yet relinquished the WBC belt.