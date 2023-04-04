Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amir Khan has been banned from sport for two years, after the Briton tested positive for a banned substance following his fight with Kell Brook in 2022.

Khan lost to his long-time rival via sixth-round TKO last February, and UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) has now revealed that the former world champion tested positive for ostarine after the Manchester bout.

Khan, 36, announced his retirement shortly after the loss to Brook, and his ban is backdated to April 2022, meaning it will expire in April 2024.

A statement from UKAD on Tuesday (4 April) read: “Ostarine is a selective androgen receptor modulator. The substance is listed on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s 2022 Prohibited List as an anabolic agent and is prohibited in sport at all times.”

UKAD added that it had informed Khan, an Olympic silver medalist and former world super-lightweight champion, of the adverse finding on 6 April 2022. He received a provisional suspension from all sport on the same day.

UKAD’s statement continued: “Mr Khan accepted the violations charged but maintained that his ingestion of ostarine was not ‘intentional’.”

An independent tribunal then heard Khan’s case this January, and in February its verdict was that Khan had committed a violation but that he had not done so intentionally. “The panel also disqualified Mr Khan’s result from the bout against Mr Brook,” UKAD said on Tuesday.

Brook, 36, also retired after his win against Khan, though he has since been linked with a return to the ring.

This February, Brook admitted to struggling with his mental health during his retirement from boxing, while apologising to ‘family, friends and fans’ after a video emerged of the Briton appearing to snort white powder.