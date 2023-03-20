Kell Brook teases Conor Benn fight as ‘training camp’ begins

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kell Brook has teased a fight with Conor Benn, tagging his fellow Briton on social media while declaring that a ‘training camp’ has begun.

Brook, 36, announced his retirement from boxing last year, after stopping Amir Khan in a long-awaited grudge match. In recent weeks, however, the former welterweight world champion has entertained talks of a comeback against Benn, who is planning his own return.

Benn failed two drug tests last year, causing the short-notice collapse of his October clash with Chris Eubank Jr, but the World Boxing Council has since cleared the 26-year-old of ‘intentional doping’.

Although Benn’s licence was stripped by the British Boxing Board of Control, the welterweight is lining up his next fight, and Brook appears to be a potential opponent.

Nutritionist Greg Marriott posted a video on his Instagram story on Monday (20 March), showing himself and Brook in a car, travelling to a British airport. “Off on a little training camp,” Marriott said, before sharing subsequent videos of the pair at the airport.

In one clip, Marriott asks Brook, “Any news?” to which Brook replies, “Massive, massive news coming,” with Benn’s name tagged in the post.

Benn proceeded to re-share the clip on his own Instagram story.

Benn, son of British boxing icon Nigel Benn, last fought in April, stopping Chris van Heerden in Round 2. With the result, Benn remained unbeaten and retained the WBA Continental welterweight title.

Meanwhile, Brook secured a TKO of Khan in Round 6 last February, before announcing his retirement.