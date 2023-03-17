Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Conor Benn will undergo the ‘most rigorous’ drug-testing ‘that has ever existed’ for his next fight, Eddie Hearn has said.

Benn returned adverse results in two drug tests last year, leading to the short-notice cancellation of his October bout with Chris Eubank Jr. The saga is still ongoing, with the WBC having cleared the Briton, 26, of intentional doping, while the British Boxing Board of Control stripped Benn’s licence.

Manny Pacquiao and Kell Brook have since been named as potential opponents for Benn, whose promoter Hearn has claimed that the “Destroyer” will undergo the strictest testing possible before any return to the ring.

“You know, whoever Conor Benn fights next, the testing process is going to be more rigorous than any fight that has ever existed, right?’ Hearn said on The DAZN Boxing Show.

“One thing that makes me laugh is people who say, ‘I mean, look at Conor Benn; he went from getting dropped by a guy who was 7-3 to [becoming] an absolute killer.’ You’ve got pros coming out saying it was obvious [that Benn was doping]. Do me a favour.

“Let’s see if, all of a sudden, there’s a dip in his performance, and he doesn’t punch as hard. Absolutely ridiculous. I cannot believe the relentlessness of some people with agendas, but I’ve never seen so many people so passionate about the subject.”

The unbeaten Benn, son of British boxing icon Nigel, last fought in April 2022. Benn (21-0, 14 knockouts) knocked out the South African in the second round.

He was then scheduled to fight Eubank Jr, son of Nigel Benn’s rival Chris Eubank, at London’s O2 Arena in October.

However, the main event collapsed on short notice after the revelation that Benn had returned adverse drug-test results.