Anthony Joshua shares video from gym after fatal Nigeria crash
He captioned one of the clips ‘mental strength therapy’
Anthony Joshua has returned to the gym, continuing his recovery from a car crash in Nigeria that killed two of his close friends.
The former world heavyweight champion sustained injuries in the 29 December incident, which claimed the lives of Sina Ghami, his strength and conditioning coach, and Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele, a trainer.
The friends had been travelling on a major road near Lagos when their vehicle stuck a stationary truck.
Joshua sustained injuries, but was released from hospital two days later.
In a statement at the time, posted on X, Lagos state commissioner for information Gbenga Omotoso said that Joshua was “deemed clinical fit to recuperate from home”.
The boxer has now posted a Snapchat video showing him working out, hitting pads, and riding a stationary bike.
One clip was captioned "mental strength therapy".
The Watford-born boxer, of Nigerian descent, was on holiday in the country following his victory over Jake Paul in Miami just 10 days before the fatal collision.
On Wednesday, promoter Eddie Hearn said he believes Joshua will return to boxing when he has had time to heal.
He told Sky Sports: “He will need his time physically, mentally, emotionally, spiritually before he makes a decision on his future. I do think he will want to return to boxing, but that will be his decision when the time is right.
“It is certainly not a conversation I’ll be having with him any time soon. The only conversation is ‘are you OK?’ and sometimes we find people will give that facade of being OK, but what happened to him is not normal and heartbreaking for all involved.
“When the time is right, I believe he will make his decision and you will hear it from him. That is the only voice you should listen to in that respect and we’ll give him his time to make that decision and heal.”
