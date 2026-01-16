Anthony Joshua shares video from gym after fatal Nigeria crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anthony Joshua has returned to the gym, continuing his recovery from a car crash in Nigeria that killed two of his close friends.

The former world heavyweight champion sustained injuries in the 29 December incident, which claimed the lives of Sina Ghami, his strength and conditioning coach, and Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele, a trainer.

The friends had been travelling on a major road near Lagos when their vehicle stuck a stationary truck.

Joshua sustained injuries, but was released from hospital two days later.

In a statement at the time, posted on X, Lagos state commissioner for information Gbenga Omotoso said that Joshua was “deemed clinical fit to recuperate from home”.

The boxer has now posted a Snapchat video showing him working out, hitting pads, and riding a stationary bike.

One clip was captioned "mental strength therapy".

The Watford-born boxer, of Nigerian descent, was on holiday in the country following his victory over Jake Paul in Miami just 10 days before the fatal collision.

On Wednesday, promoter Eddie Hearn said he believes Joshua will return to boxing when he has had time to heal.

He told Sky Sports: “He will need his time physically, mentally, emotionally, spiritually before he makes a decision on his future. I do think he will want to return to boxing, but that will be his decision when the time is right.

“It is certainly not a conversation I’ll be having with him any time soon. The only conversation is ‘are you OK?’ and sometimes we find people will give that facade of being OK, but what happened to him is not normal and heartbreaking for all involved.

“When the time is right, I believe he will make his decision and you will hear it from him. That is the only voice you should listen to in that respect and we’ll give him his time to make that decision and heal.”