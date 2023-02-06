Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Anthony Joshua will return to the ring to fight Jermaine Franklin this spring, as the British heavyweight looks to get back to winning ways.

Joshua will enter the headline bout on the back of two straight losses to Oleksandr Usyk, who beat “AJ” via decision in 2021 and then again last August.

Joshua’s first defeat by Usyk saw the 33-year-old surrender his unified heavyweight titles, which the undefeated Ukrainian retained in their rematch.

Now Joshua looks to rebuild towards a world title fight, with Franklin set to stand across the ring from the Olympic gold medalist.

Here’s all you need to know about what will be a vital contest in Joshua’s career. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

When and where is it?

Joshua vs Franklin will take place on 1 April. The fight will serve as a main-event contest at the O2 Arena in London.

How can I watch it?

The bout will air live on DAZN exclusively, as part of the streaming service’s monthly subscription package. It is Joshua’s first fight in over eight years not to air on pay-per-view in the UK.

How can I get tickets?

The latest information from Matchroom, who will promote the event, is this:

“Given ticket demand is set to exceed capacity, Matchroom Boxing have opened a free-to-enter ballot system, which will allow fans an additional avenue to secure tickets. The ballot is open now, closing on Thursday 9 February at 10am and will be drawn at random prior to the general sale. Successful applicants will be notified by email and then have until 5pm on Monday 13 February to purchase 2 tickets. Tickets then go on general sale on Thursday 9 February at 12pm, priced: £40, £60, £80, £100, £150, £200, £300, £400 & £800 VIP.”

Who is Jermaine Franklin?

Jermaine Franklin (right) lost a controversial decision to Dillian Whyte in November (Getty Images)

Franklin, 29, is an American heavyweight who was unbeaten until his most recent fight – a controversial decision loss to Dillian Whyte. Prior to that contest at London’s Wembley Arena in November, Franklin had a professional record of 21-0 with 14 knockout wins.

Joshua – who is 24-3, with 22 of his victories having come via stoppage – was ringside for Franklin vs Whyte.

Odds

Joshua - 1/10

Franklin - 6/1

Draw - 22/1

Via Betway.