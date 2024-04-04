Anthony Joshua makes prediction for controversial Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Anthony Joshua is ‘praying’ that Mike Tyson emerges ‘healthy’ from his fight with Jake Paul, admitting that the YouTube star may have the edge.

Heavyweight legend Tyson will be 58 when he boxes Paul, 27, in July. Many boxing fans have been critical of the fight, which will take place at the AT&T Stadium and stream live on Netflix, while “AJ” has mixed feelings.

“[Tyson] is older now, I pray that he comes out healthy,” Joshua said on The Jonathan Ross Show this week. “I think Jake Paul [wins] because of youth, that’s the only thing.”

Speaking about influencer boxing more generally, the former heavyweight champion added: “I personally think it’s really good. I think the boxing hardcores, they don’t like it, because they think, ‘Why are they disrespecting our sport?’

“But I think that [influencer] brings all these people into boxing, which benefits everyone else. Everyone viewing helps.”

On Wednesday (3 April), Tyson clarified that his bout with fellow American Paul will be an exhibition contest, following weeks of speculation.

Paul last fought in March, stopping professional boxer Ryan Bourland in round one to move to 9-1. Paul’s sole loss came at the hands of Tommy Fury, half-brother of Tyson Fury, in February 2023.

Since retiring as a pro in 2005, Tyson has fought just once, drawing with Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition bout in 2020.

‘The Jonathan Ross Show’, Saturday at 21.35pm on ITV1 and ITVX