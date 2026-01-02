Anthony Joshua latest: Police launch hunt for man linked to Nigeria car crash after boxer discharged from hospital
Former two-time world heavyweight champion escaped collision with minor injuries
Anthony Joshua’s driver is under police interrogation at a police station in Nigeria following the crash on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway that killed two of Joshua’s companions.
The driver is reported to be in stable condition and has given his account of events leading to the accident. He faces two charges: reckless driving and manslaughter.
Sina Ghami and Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele died after the vehicle they were travelling in, along with Joshua, struck a stationary truck on a major road near Lagos on Monday.
British heavyweight Joshua sustained injuries, Lagos state commissioner for information Gbenga Omotoso said.
In a joint statement with Ogun state, which he posted on X, Mr Omotoso said Joshua was “deemed clinical fit to recuperate from home”.
The statement said: “Anthony and his mother were at the funeral home in Lagos this afternoon to pay their final respects to his two departed friends as they were being prepared for repatriation scheduled for later this evening.”
In addition to being long-term friends of Joshua, Ghami acted as his strength and conditioning coach, while Ayodele was a trainer.
Two close friends of British boxing star Anthony Joshua have tragically died in a car crash in Nigeria, an incident that also left the heavyweight boxer injured.
Sina Ghami and Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele lost their lives on Monday when the vehicle they were travelling in, alongside Joshua, collided with a stationary truck on a major road near Lagos.
While Joshua sustained injuries, he is reported to be stable and conscious in the hospital, according to the Ogun State Government.
Anthony Joshua discharged from hospital
British boxer Anthony Joshua has been discharged from hospital in Lagos, Nigeria, after a car crash on 29 December killed two of his close team members, Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami.
Joshua sustained minor injuries and was deemed fit to recuperate at home.
Anthony Joshua’s friends confirmed as two casualties in fatal car crash that injured boxer
Anthony Joshua’s friends have been confirmed as the two casualties of a car crash in Nigeria, which left the heavyweight boxer with minor injuries.
Joshua, a passenger in the incident, was taken to hospital after the crash on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, which was promptly confirmed to have taken two lives. It was not until later in the day that reports suggested the two casualties were Joshua’s personal trainer Latif “Latz” Ayodele and strength coach Sina Ghami.
Matchroom, which promotes Joshua, and 258 MGT, his management company, confirmed those rumours late on Monday.
Recap: Anthony Joshua released from hospital after car crash
- Boxer Anthony Joshua has been released from hospital in Nigeria following a crash that tragically killed two of his friends.
- Sina Ghami and Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele died after the vehicle they were travelling in with Joshua struck a stationary truck near Lagos on Monday.
- Joshua sustained injuries but was deemed clinically fit to recuperate at home, as confirmed by Lagos state commissioner for information Gbenga Omotoso.
- Ghami, Joshua's strength and conditioning coach, and Ayodele, a trainer, were long-term friends of the British heavyweight.
- Joshua and his mother paid their final respects to his friends, whose bodies were being prepared for repatriation.
Boxing community expresses its shock and sorrow
The boxing community has expressed its shock and sorrow. British heavyweight Tyson Fury posted on Instagram: "This is so sad. May god give them a good bed in heaven."
Chris Eubank Jr, a middleweight contender, offered his condolences on X: "Thank god our heavyweight champ survived that horrible car crash. And pray for the two fallen soldiers Latz & Sina & their families. I knew both … they were genuinely good men. Rest in Peace boys."
Women’s bantamweight boxer Shannon Courtenay, who fought on the undercard of Joshua’s recent bout, shared a photo with Joshua on Instagram, writing: "As well as Sina and Latz please keep the big man (Joshua) in your prayers. No man should have to go through and witness what he went through today losing his two best friends."
Wladimir Klitschko, who famously fought Joshua in 2017, also shared his sympathies on X: "I’m deeply saddened to hear about AJ and his close-knit group of friends.
“Having had the pleasure of engaging in an unforgettable battle with AJ, I’ve always regarded him as a true class act who commands my utmost respect. My heart goes out to him, and I wish him and his loved ones all the best during this difficult time."
Anthony Joshua car crash sparks fresh concerns over roads in Nigeria
The high-profile crash has cast a renewed spotlight on Nigeria’s perilous road network, where accidents are a common occurrence.
Data from the country's Federal Road Safety Corps reveals a grim picture, with 5,421 deaths recorded in 9,570 road accidents in 2024 alone – an increase of 340 fatalities compared to the previous year.
Experts point to a confluence of factors, including dilapidated infrastructure, lax enforcement of traffic laws, and driver indiscipline, as contributors to these statistics.
