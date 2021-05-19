Anthony Joshua blasted Tyson Fury a “lying fraud” on Wednesday amid doubts over whether the heavyweight rivals’ unification fight will go ahead as planned, sparking a Twitter spat between the two world champions.

Fury appeared to confirm earlier this week that the long-awaited bout will take place in Saudi Arabia on 14 August, but news of Fury being ordered to face American Deontay Wilder for a third time later this year has complicated negotiations.

In a message to Fury on Twitter, Joshua accused his proposed opponent of leading the public on. The ‘Gypsy King’ then responded by claiming the arbitration process was “out of his hands” and accusing Joshua of “talking s***” before challenging him to a £20 million bare knuckle fight.

“The world now sees you for the fraud you are. You’ve let boxing down!” Joshua said.

“You lied to the fans and led them on. Used my name for clout not a fight.

“Bring me any championship fighter who can handle their business correctly.”

In response, Fury said: “Your more full of s*** than [promoter] Eddie [Hearn], Spouting absolute s***e!

“Your full team knew there was an Arbitration going on, it was out of my hands! but i tell you what if i’m a fraud let’s fight this weekend bare knuckles till 1 man quits? let’s put up 20 mill each!!!”

“If there was an arbitration going on, why announce to the world we are fighting!” Joshua then replied. “The fight was signed! UNDISPUTED. Bare knuckle? You’re a good kid, don’t play with me Luke! I’ll slap your bald head & you’ll do nothing! Waste man.”

In a further tweet, Fury called Joshua a “bottlejob” adding, “I’ll smoke Wilder first then you will get yours as well.”