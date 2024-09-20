Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois betting tips: Side with AJ to edge domestic showdown

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Anthony Joshua to win by knockout - 11/4 William Hill

Anthony Joshua will be hoping to become a three-time heavyweight champion when he faces Daniel Dubois in front of a sell-out crowd at Wembley Stadium on Saturday (9.45pm approx, Sky Sports Box Office & DAZN).

If he can beat his fellow Englishman, Joshua will emulate the achievements of heavyweight legends Muhammad Ali, Lennox Lewis, Evander Holyfield and Vitali Klitschko in becoming a three-time world champion.

For Dubois, this is the first defence of his IBF title, the Brit having been upgraded from interim to full champion when Oleksandr Usyk vacated the IBF strap he’d successfully defended against Tyson Fury in May when becoming the undisputed champion.

The IBF demanded he faced his mandatory challenger rather than a rematch with Fury, so the Ukrainian opted to give up the belt as a “present” to the two British fighters.

Dubois became interim IBF interim champion with an eighth-round stoppage win over Filip Hrgovic and the man known as Dynamite has seen his career explode into life in the last year.

Betting sites make him a significant underdog for this bout at 7/2, while Joshua is no bigger than 3/10 for a contest that will take place in front of a record 96,000 at Wembley Stadium, beating the previous record at the venue of 94,000 when Tyson Fury fought Dillian Whyte in 2022.

For Joshua, this will be the first time he has fought a fellow Brit since beating Whyte in 2015, but he is used to the big occasion.

The 34-year-old is on the second redemption run of his career following his pair of losses to Usyk and has impressed in his four successive victories since failing to regain his heavyweight straps from the Ukrainian.

Jermaine Franklin Jr, Robert Helenius, Francis Ngannou and Otto Wallin have all been swept aside as Joshua has improved to 25-3, but Dubois (20-2) will provide a different challenge.

Dubois’s career looked to have stalled after a defeat to Joe Joyce in 2020, but he’s steadily rebuilt, winning six of his seven bouts since that defeat.

His sole loss came at the hands of Usyk last August, but he acquitted himself very well that night and had genuine reasons to feel hard done to on that occasion having had a knockdown of the champion waved off as a low blow.

Dynamite has since put accomplished heavyweights Hrgovic and Jarrell Miller down for the count and his power makes him a dangerous opponent for AJ, who has only been stopped once in his career when losing via TKO against Andy Ruiz in 2019.

Dubois might be the young man at 27 (Joshua turns 35 in October), but he’s got experience of big fight atmospheres in his last three bouts, so fighting in front of a sold-out Wembley, where he’ll have his share of supporters, shouldn’t faze him.

If the fight needed an added edge, there is history between the two boxers, who were sparring partners when Dubois was a teenager breaking onto the GB squad and Joshua, already an Olympic champion, was training at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield.

There are rumours that something happened between the pair and although nothing has been confirmed, there’s certainly tension between the pair.

If Joshua is on his game it’s hard to see how Dubois, even with his “dynamite” punch, will be able to stop him and we can’t see the fight going the distance.

Only one of Dubois’ pro bouts so far has gone to points and Joshua has won just one fight that went 12 rounds since 2019.

AJ isn’t as cavalier as he once was, but that doesn’t mean he won’t want a statement win and punters can get 10/1 on Joshua to win in rounds six and seven or 12/1 on a win in rounds four or five with certain boxing betting sites.

But scanning the odds for this fight on betting apps, our eye was drawn to Joshua to win by knockout in the exact method of victory market.

Seven of Joshua’s 25 have been via KO, including two of his last three wins with Ngannou and Helenius succumbing to the 2012 Olympic champion’s power.

Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois prediction: Anthony Joshua to win by knockout - 11/4 William Hill

