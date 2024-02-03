Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Conor Benn is back in action this evening, as he looks to press on with his career despite his ongoing ban from boxing in the UK.

Since failing two drug tests in 2022, ahead of a scrapped fight with Chris Eubank Jr, Benn has still not been fully cleared to compete on home soil. The 27-year-old therefore crossed the pond in September to stay active, beating Rodolfo Orozco on points.

Benn has returned to the States this week, as he prepares to face a fellow unbeaten professional in Peter Dobson. While Benn’s record stands at 22-0 (14 knockouts), home fighter Dobson is 16-0 (9 KOs).

Benn is still eyeing a huge clash with Eubank Jr, more than 30 years since their fathers rounded out their two-fight rivalry, while 33-year-old Dobson is looking to spoil those plans.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is the fight?

Benn vs Dobson is scheduled to take place on Saturday 3 February at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main card is due to begin at 8pm GMT (1pm PT, 3pm CT, 4pm ET). Ring walks for the main event are then set for approximately 10pm GMT (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The event will stream live on Dazn in more than 200 countries, including UK and US. A subscription to Dazn is available here.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Odds

Benn is looking to stay on track for a rearranged bout with Chris Eubank Jr (Getty Images)

Benn – 1/10

Dobson – 6/1

Draw – 18/1

Full card (subject to change)

Conor Benn vs Peter Dobson (super-welterweight)

Austin Williams vs Connor Coyle (middleweight)

Johnny Fisher vs Dmytro Bezus (heavyweight)

Khalil Coe vs Gerardo Osuna (light-heavyweight)

George Liddard vs Andrew Buchanan (middleweight)

Jimmy Sains vs Ahmed Swedy (middleweight)