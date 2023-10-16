Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Friends will become enemies this weekend, as Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez clash in an all-British bout at the O2 Arena.

The unbeaten light-heavyweights will meet in a main-event contest in London, with each boxer aiming to move a step closer to a world-title fight – at the other’s expense.

Thirty-year-old Buatsi (17-0, 13 knockouts) will enter the O2 on the back of a decision victory over Pawel Stepien in May, before Azeez, 34, outpointed Khalid Graidia in July to improve his record to 20-0 (13 KOs).

“What’s at stake allows me to put [our friendship] aside,” Buatsi said in August. Azeez added: “I’m at war with a friend who’s in front of my dreams and aspirations. “I see an entertaining, brutal fight, ultimately with my hand being raised.”

When is the fight?

Buatsi vs Azeez will take place at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday 21 October.

The main card is scheduled to begin at 8pm BST (12pm PT, 2pm CT, 3pm ET), with ring walks for the main event expected at around 10pm BST (2pm PT, 4pm CT, 5pm ET).

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the event will air live on Sky Sports for subscribers. It will also be available to stream on the broadcaster’s website and Sky Go app. No US broadcaster has yet been announced.

Odds

Buatsi, right, in his most recent fight, a decision win over Pawel Stepien (Getty Images)

Buatsi – 30/100

Azeez – 13/5

Draw – 18/1

Full odds via Betway.

Fight card (subject to change)

Joshua Buatsi vs Dan Azeez (light-heavyweight)

Louis Greene (C) vs Sam Gilley (Commonwealth super-welterweight title)

Mikael Lawal (C) vs Isaac Chamberlain (British cruiserweight title)

Karriss Artingstall vs Vanessa Bradford (women’s featherweight)

Michael Hennessy Jr vs Joe Laws (super-welterweight)