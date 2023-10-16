Buatsi vs Azeez card: Who else is fighting this weekend?
The unbeaten Britons will put friendship aside as they clash in a light-heavyweight main event
Friends will become enemies this weekend, as Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez clash in an all-British bout at the O2 Arena.
The unbeaten light-heavyweights will meet in a main-event contest in London, with each boxer aiming to move a step closer to a world-title fight – at the other’s expense.
Thirty-year-old Buatsi (17-0, 13 knockouts) will enter the O2 on the back of a decision victory over Pawel Stepien in May, before Azeez, 34, outpointed Khalid Graidia in July to improve his record to 20-0 (13 KOs).
“What’s at stake allows me to put [our friendship] aside,” Buatsi said in August. Azeez added: “I’m at war with a friend who’s in front of my dreams and aspirations. “I see an entertaining, brutal fight, ultimately with my hand being raised.”
Here’s all you need to know. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
When is the fight?
Buatsi vs Azeez will take place at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday 21 October.
The main card is scheduled to begin at 8pm BST (12pm PT, 2pm CT, 3pm ET), with ring walks for the main event expected at around 10pm BST (2pm PT, 4pm CT, 5pm ET).
How can I watch it?
In the UK, the event will air live on Sky Sports for subscribers. It will also be available to stream on the broadcaster’s website and Sky Go app. No US broadcaster has yet been announced.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.
Odds
Buatsi – 30/100
Azeez – 13/5
Draw – 18/1
Fight card (subject to change)
Joshua Buatsi vs Dan Azeez (light-heavyweight)
Louis Greene (C) vs Sam Gilley (Commonwealth super-welterweight title)
Mikael Lawal (C) vs Isaac Chamberlain (British cruiserweight title)
Karriss Artingstall vs Vanessa Bradford (women’s featherweight)
Michael Hennessy Jr vs Joe Laws (super-welterweight)
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies