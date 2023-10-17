Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tommy Fury has dismissed KSI’s suggestion that the boxer’s win over him on Saturday was a ‘robbery’.

Fury, half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson, was a unanimous-decision winner against YouTube star KSI in Manchester, despite being docked a point for landing illegal punches to the back of his fellow Briton’s head.

The result was in fact initially recorded as a majority-decision win for Fury, 24, due to one judge adding up their scorecard incorrectly. After the initial result was announced on Saturday (14 October), KSI (real name Olajide Olatunji) declared it a “robbery”, to which Fury has now taken exception.

“At the end of the day, he can say what he wants, but hugging and doing star jumps in the ring does not win a fight,” Fury said on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday (17 October), referencing KSI’s frequent clinches and style of movement in their fight.

“He can go on about how he was robbed, but it was his show [a Misfits event], his officials, his judges. So, are you saying that your own people, that you employed, robbed you? It’s very hard to fight someone who doesn’t want to fight.”

The bout marked KSI’s first defeat since the 30-year-old crossed into boxing.

Meanwhile, Fury’s victory kept him unbeaten as a professional. In February, Fury outpointed Jake Paul, whose older brother Logan fought on the undercard in Manchester on Saturday.

Logan Paul defeated Dillon Danis, a former jiu-jitsu champion and mixed martial artist, via disqualification after Danis attempted a takedown and guillotine choke in the final round.

Danis has claimed that he will appeal the result, however, referring to footage that shows Paul’s security entering the ring during the fight – which one security guard also did in the seconds before the referee waved off the contest.