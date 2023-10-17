Jake Paul announces return to boxing after Tommy Fury’s win over KSI

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jake Paul has announced his return to boxing, revealing that he will compete on Friday 15 December.

No opponent or location has yet been named, though there has been speculation that Paul could fight Tommy Fury or KSI, after the pair clashed in Manchester last weekend.

Fury – half-brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson – beat KSI via decision, eight months after outpointing Paul in Saudi Arabia. Now, a rematch between Fury, 24, and Paul, 26, is on the cards, though the latter has also talked up a bout with KSI, 30, in recent times.

American Paul and Briton KSI (real name Olajide Olatunji) both rose to fame on YouTube before crossing into boxing, with Paul 7-1 going as a professional and having recorded wins over ex-UFC fighters Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren.

Paul’s most recent fight was a points victory over Diaz in August, a bout in which the social-media star dropped the MMA icon. Meanwhile, Fury’s win against compatriot KSI kept him unbeaten as a professional. Earlier on Saturday night at Manchester Arena, Paul’s older brother Logan beat Dillon Danis via disqualification.

“Eight fights in the boxing game, and I’m already its biggest name,” Jake Paul said on Monday (16 October). “I’ve proved that I can headline the biggest global events and defy the odds.

“[Pay-per-view] after PPV after PPV, and I’m just getting started. My mission is to be a world champion, and I’m willing to do whatever it takes to get there. December 15 is the next step on my journey, and I promise you’re not going to want to miss it.”

Paul’s next fight will stream live on the subscription platform Dazn.