Dillon Danis explains why he will appeal defeat by Logan Paul

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Dillon Danis has claimed that he will appeal his disqualification loss to Logan Paul, after the pair’s boxing match ended in a brawl.

Danis, a former jiu-jitsu champion and mixed martial artist, was trailing on the scorecards in Manchester when he attempted a takedown and guillotine choke in the final round.

Danis, 30, failed at both moves, before security entered the ring and the bout was waved off amid a brawl. Paul, 28, was then declared the victory via DQ, but according to his fellow American, it was the YouTube star who should have been disqualified.

IFN Boxing took to X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday (15 October) to share footage of one of Paul’s security guards entering the ring during the fight. The caption to the tweet read: “A member of Logan Paul’s Security ENTERED the Ring EARLY Round 6, should Logan be disqualified?”

The security guard ducked back out of the ring in the moment in question, but security was also quick to step between the ropes and engage with Danis later in Round 6, after the jiu-jitsu specialist attempted his grappling moves. It was only after security entered the ring on the latter occasion that the referee ended the bout.

“There was multiple offenses,” Danis tweeted on Monday (16 October), in response to IFN Boxing’s post. “I’ll be submitting my appeal to the commission today.”

On Sunday, Danis declared that he will return to MMA next, preferably making his promotional debut in the UFC, where his former teammate Conor McGregor competes. Danis also expressed an interest in boxing Paul’s younger brother Jake, however.

In the main event at Manchester Arena on Saturday, YouTube star KSI was outpointed by Tommy Fury – half-brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson.

Fury was declared a majority-decision winner, but it was later revealed that one judge had added up his scores incorrectly, and that Fury should have won via unanimous decision. The result was amended on Monday.