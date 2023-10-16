Dillon Danis reveals next move after loss to Logan Paul

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Dillon Danis has laid out two potential moves after his boxing loss to Logan Paul on Saturday, in which he was disqualified after attempting grappling moves.

Danis, a former jiu-jitsu champion, was losing on the scorecards when he attempted a takedown then a guillotine choke on YouTube star Paul – failing at both, before security entered the ring and the bout was waved off amid a brawl.

It was a bizarre end to an underwhelming bout, which marked Danis’s first in the boxing ring, and the American has suggested that he could return to mixed martial arts next.

Danis, 30, has experience fighting for the MMA promotion Bellator, but he tweeted on Sunday (15 October): “UFC next.”

Despite his experience in jiu-jitsu and MMA, Danis is best known as a former teammate of UFC icon Conor McGregor, who congratulated Danis on his performance on Saturday – while the vast majority of viewers criticised the American. “What a show, brother! Well done! The world is excited for what’s next,” McGregor wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Danis also suggested that he could stay in boxing, however, and that he could fight Paul’s younger brother Jake.

“Hey @jakepaul your brother hits like a b***h if you knock me out I’ll retire forever and give everyone who likes this 2k,” Danis tweeted, referencing past posts in which he claimed he would give money to Twitter users – though there is no evidence that he ever did.

Jake Paul has his own boxing experience, having beaten numerous former UFC fighters including Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley. In February, he was outpointed by Tommy Fury, who beat YouTuber KSI in the main event on Saturday.

The build-up to Danis’s fight with Logan Paul centred on a bitter feud, with Danis posting numerous photos on social media of Paul’s fiancee Nina Agdal with various men. As a result, the Danish model received a temporary restraining order against Danis in September.