Saul “Canelo” Alvarez’s relentless quest to conquer as many divisions as possible will continue this evening, as the Mexican challenges Dmitry Bivol for the WBA light-heavyweight title. Canelo (57-1-2, 39 knockouts) has held multiple belts across four weight classes, and tonight he returns to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and to the division in which he took WBO gold from Sergey Kovalev in 2019. Standing between Alvarez and another title, however, is the unbeaten Bivol (19-0, 11 KOs).
Last time out, Canelo ended Caleb Plant’s resistance in the 11th round to become the first ever undisputed super-middleweight champion in the four-belt era – and Mexico’s first ever undisputed champion in any division. Should the 31-year-old triumph here, he will go head to head with old rival Gennady Golovkin for the third time, but Canelo is already looking ahead to the possibility of a catchweight clash with Oleksandr Usyk – the former undisputed cruiserweight champion who now holds heavyweight gold.
Yet Canelo, although seen by most fans and pundits as boxing’s pound-for-pound No 1 fighter, cannot afford to overlook Bivol. The Russian is yet to taste defeat, and what the 31-year-old lacks in power (he is without a finish in four years) he makes up for in aggression and tenacity. Follow live updates from Canelo vs Bivol and the undercard, below.
Next up is Marc Castro, a 22-year-old prospect from California who has fought six times as a professional.
Castro avoided an upset when he got up off the canvas and ground out a points decision victory against Julio Madera last time out.
The undercard is getting underway now in Las Vegas, and it’s a simple night for Zhang Zhilei.
The Chinese heavyweight was supposed to face Filip Hrgovic in an IBF title eliminator, however, the Croatian withdrew last week after his father passed away.
Scott Alexander was hastily brought in as a replacement at short notice and the fight lasted just one round.
Zhang and Hrgovic’s bout will now be rearranged for later this year.
Canelo is stepping up a weight division again tonight against Bivol, but Eddie Hearn believes the Mexican could attempt to move all the way up to heavyweight in the future.
Speaking to JOE, he said: “When we talk about mindset and winning, he genuinely believes he can beat Oleksandr Usyk for the world heavyweight title.
“He said to me ‘if you can make that fight at one pound above cruiserweight - which obviously Usyk was a cruiserweight - I will beat him’.
“I find it hard not to believe him. Sometimes, the only way someone like Canelo Alvarez or Vasyl Lomachenko gets beat is when they keep moving up in weight outside of where they should be.
“That’s maybe how Canelo Alvarez gets beat, (when) it’s a challenge too far.”
On Saturday night in Las Vegas, shortly after 8pm local time, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez will lock eyes with Dmitry Bivol.
In the 47 minutes that follow, should the fight go to the judges’ scorecards, any distance between the respective boxing abilities of the combatants will be revealed.
In those initial moments, though, when the pair touch gloves under the T-Mobile Arena lights, there will be very little separating them.
What is crucial for Canelo is that, when he locks eyes with Bivol, his gaze remains fixed. Because, days out from his clash with the WBA light-heavyweight champion, it appears the Mexican already has his eyes on bigger bouts.
Canelo Alvarez, Dmitry Bivol, and the danger of ambition
If Canelo beats Bivol this weekend then a third clash with Gennady Golovkin awaits – but the Mexican is already eyeing a move up to face Oleksandr Usyk
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as Canelo Alvarez challenges Dmitry Bivol for the WBA light-heavyweight title in Las Vegas.
Alvarez became the undisputed super-middleweight champion when he stopped Caleb Plant last year and has now stepped up a weight division to face Bivol. The Russian champion is unbeaten as a professional and represents a tricky test, even if there are doubts over the power of his punches.
If Alvarez is successful tonight, he is set to meet Gennady Golovkin in a trilogy fight in September.
