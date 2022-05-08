Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (left) challenges Dmitry Bivol for light-heavyweight gold (Getty Images)

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez’s relentless quest to conquer as many divisions as possible will continue this evening, as the Mexican challenges Dmitry Bivol for the WBA light-heavyweight title. Canelo (57-1-2, 39 knockouts) has held multiple belts across four weight classes, and tonight he returns to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and to the division in which he took WBO gold from Sergey Kovalev in 2019. Standing between Alvarez and another title, however, is the unbeaten Bivol (19-0, 11 KOs).

Last time out, Canelo ended Caleb Plant’s resistance in the 11th round to become the first ever undisputed super-middleweight champion in the four-belt era – and Mexico’s first ever undisputed champion in any division. Should the 31-year-old triumph here, he will go head to head with old rival Gennady Golovkin for the third time, but Canelo is already looking ahead to the possibility of a catchweight clash with Oleksandr Usyk – the former undisputed cruiserweight champion who now holds heavyweight gold.

Yet Canelo, although seen by most fans and pundits as boxing’s pound-for-pound No 1 fighter, cannot afford to overlook Bivol. The Russian is yet to taste defeat, and what the 31-year-old lacks in power (he is without a finish in four years) he makes up for in aggression and tenacity. Follow live updates from Canelo vs Bivol and the undercard, below.